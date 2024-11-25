Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Talpade, the voice behind Arjun's character in the sequel of the hit movie 'Pushpa', admits feeling the pressure of high expectations.

He aims to maintain the character's integrity while adding more confidence to his voice to match Arjun's on-screen body language.

He aims to maintain the character's integrity while adding more confidence to his voice to match Arjun's on-screen body language.

Besides 'Pushpa 2', Talpade is also working on 'Housefull 5', 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Emergency', and has voiced Timon in 'Mufasa: The Lion King', set to release on December 20.

'Pushpa 2' set to hit theaters on December 5

'Feeling butterflies': Shreyas Talpade on dubbing for 'Pushpa 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:57 pm Nov 25, 202405:57 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his comic timing, will reprise his role as the voice of Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa 2: The Rule. In an exclusive interview with MoneyControl, Talpade opened up about returning to the role. He said the sequel is "definitely bigger and better than Pushpa 1," adding that he felt a bit nervous about the expectations after the success of the first film. The sequel is set to hit theaters on December 5.

Pressure and challenges

'Pushpa 2' is bigger and better: Talpade

Talpade confessed that he was under pressure because of the movie's cult status. "After the huge success of Pushpa 1, when there is a sequel coming, there is a little bit of pressure because expectations are sky high," he said. He also emphasized his challenge to keep Arjun's character intact and united. "The challenge is to actually maintain the integrity and solidarity of the character. Sometimes with success, you tend to feel a little more complacent and overconfident."

Dubbing strategy

Talpade's approach to dubbing for 'Pushpa 2'

Talpade stressed that he had to add more confidence and swag to his voice for Arjun's character in Pushpa 2. "There is more confidence in his body language, and that had to reflect in his voice as well." He added, "So, we just tried our best to reflect that. The body language that I see on screen is something that I try to imitate or execute through my voice."

Career highlights

Talpade's admiration for Arjun and future projects

Interestingly, Talpade also revealed that he hasn't met Arjun yet but admires the actor. "I admire him, especially after Pushpa; whatever he's done, the way he's carried the entire part is just phenomenal." Apart from Pushpa 2, Talpade has also lent his voice to Timon in Mufasa: The Lion King—which will hit theaters on December 20. He is currently working on Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle while preparing for promotions of Emergency which releases on January 17.