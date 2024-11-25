'Feeling butterflies': Shreyas Talpade on dubbing for 'Pushpa 2'
Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his comic timing, will reprise his role as the voice of Allu Arjun's character in Pushpa 2: The Rule. In an exclusive interview with MoneyControl, Talpade opened up about returning to the role. He said the sequel is "definitely bigger and better than Pushpa 1," adding that he felt a bit nervous about the expectations after the success of the first film. The sequel is set to hit theaters on December 5.
'Pushpa 2' is bigger and better: Talpade
Talpade confessed that he was under pressure because of the movie's cult status. "After the huge success of Pushpa 1, when there is a sequel coming, there is a little bit of pressure because expectations are sky high," he said. He also emphasized his challenge to keep Arjun's character intact and united. "The challenge is to actually maintain the integrity and solidarity of the character. Sometimes with success, you tend to feel a little more complacent and overconfident."
Talpade's approach to dubbing for 'Pushpa 2'
Talpade stressed that he had to add more confidence and swag to his voice for Arjun's character in Pushpa 2. "There is more confidence in his body language, and that had to reflect in his voice as well." He added, "So, we just tried our best to reflect that. The body language that I see on screen is something that I try to imitate or execute through my voice."
Talpade's admiration for Arjun and future projects
Interestingly, Talpade also revealed that he hasn't met Arjun yet but admires the actor. "I admire him, especially after Pushpa; whatever he's done, the way he's carried the entire part is just phenomenal." Apart from Pushpa 2, Talpade has also lent his voice to Timon in Mufasa: The Lion King—which will hit theaters on December 20. He is currently working on Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle while preparing for promotions of Emergency which releases on January 17.