Janhvi Kapoor recently defended the Indian film 'Pushpa 2' amid controversy over its dominance on IMAX screens, sparking a debate about audience choice and cinematic preferences.

Despite the controversy, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, continues to be a huge hit across India, screened in multiple languages.

Kapoor's comments highlight the need to appreciate homegrown cinema rather than idolizing Western films.

Janhvi Kapoor defends 'Pushpa 2' amid 'Interstellar' IMAX release controversy

By Shreya Mukherjee 07:24 pm Dec 06, 202407:24 pm

What's the story Amid the controversy over the canceled re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, Janhvi Kapoor has come out in defense of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule's dominance on IMAX screens in India. The Dhadak actor asked why there's an "obsession with idolizing the West" and called for more appreciation toward Indian cinema. She responded to Tatva India's Instagram post lamenting Interstellar's canceled re-release due to Pushpa 2 taking up all IMAX screens.

'Pushpa 2' is also cinema': Kapoor's statement

Kapoor replied to the Instagram post with a comment that said, "Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolizing the West and running down things that come out of our own country and instantly disqualifying it from being considered as worthy?" She added, "The same rooted representation and larger than life tone other countries appreciate and are fascinated by our cinema for, we ourselves are embarrassed of. Sad."

'People should have a choice regarding films...'

Kapoor's comments ignited a debate among netizens about audience choice and cinematic preferences. One user retorted to her saying, "Don't you think people should have a choice regarding films, which film they want to watch?" Another user added, "Yeah, this is the trend right now like people who watch the West are behaving like they are in upper class than the people who watch Bollywood or any Indian movies."

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' continues to dominate IMAX screens

Despite the controversy, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to rule IMAX screens across India. The film, which stars Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, hit theaters on Thursday. It is being screened in various languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. It has become a humongous hit already.