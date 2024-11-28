Summarize Simplifying... In short Saif Ali Khan is being considered for the Hindi remake of Nani's 'Gang Leader', a revenge comedy-drama.

The casting process is challenging due to the need for actors across a wide age range.

Filming is set to begin after Race 4 in late 2025. In addition to this, Khan has another project, Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, lined up.

Saif Ali Khan eyed for Nani's 'Gang Leader' Hindi remake

By Tanvi Gupta 07:10 pm Nov 28, 202407:10 pm

What's the story Saif Ali Khan is said to be in talks with producer Ramesh Taurani for a role in the Hindi remake of Nani's 2019 blockbuster, Gang Leader. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Ramesh Taurani has acquired the rights to remake Gang Leader in Hindi and has initiated the conversation with Saif Ali Khan to play the lead." The project will start after their Race 4 collaboration, which is due sometime in 2025.

Script adaptation

Khan's interest and script adaptation for 'Gang Leader' remake

The source further revealed that Khan has expressed interest in the project and is waiting for a narration of the reworked Hindi version. "The makers are presently working to adapt the screenplay in Hindi and a narration shall take place in December," the source added. The original Telugu film, directed by Vikram Kumar, was a revenge comedy-drama about five women of different age groups teaming up with an author to seek revenge on those who wronged them.

Production plans

Casting challenges and scheduling for 'Gang Leader' remake

The insider also revealed that once Khan officially signs on, the makers will start casting for the antagonist and female characters. "While the antagonist turn requires an actor with a suave personality, the casting for female leads is challenging as the script demands actors from all age groups—from 10 years to 80 years—to come on board," they said. The plan is to start filming right after Race 4 in late 2025, although schedules could change depending on various factors.

Upcoming projects

Taurani's other production ventures in 2025

Apart from Race 4 and the Gang Leader remake, Taurani is also producing another film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan opposite Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It will hit the screens on October 2, 2025. On the other hand, Khan—who was last seen alongside Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1—has Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter in the pipeline.