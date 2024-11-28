Summarize Simplifying... In short The 1997 Bollywood film 'Ishq' faced several production challenges, including the exit of Amitabh Bachchan due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences, and an injury to actor Khan.

Despite these hurdles, the film, featuring a hit song 'Mr. Lova Lova,' triumphed at the box office, thanks to the comedic timing of Khan and Devgn, and the charm of Kajol and Chawla.

'Ishq' has completed 27 years of its release!

Amitabh was almost a part of 'Ishq,' then this happened

By Isha Sharma 04:50 pm Nov 28, 202404:50 pm

What's the story The 1997 Bollywood comedy-drama Ishq, celebrated its 27th anniversary on Thursday. The film, starring a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol, was reportedly originally scheduled to release on Diwali on October 31. However, unexpected challenges caused a four-week delay in its release. One of the primary reasons for the delay was the obstacles faced by the makers while shooting the song Mr. Lova Lova.

Lost cameo

Amitabh Bachchan's exit from 'Mr. Lova Lova' added intrigue

The film had initially planned to feature Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in Mr. Lova Lova. The prospect of the Deewar actor sharing screen space with the younger stars had generated significant intrigue. However, unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts and creative adjustments, Bachchan couldn't be a part of the song, and it focused on the four main leads instead. Some reports also suggest that Bachchan's differences with director Indra Kumar led to his exit from the comedy-drama.

Song success

Despite challenges, 'Mr. Lova Lova' became a hit

Despite these delays and changes, Mr. Lova Lova turned out to be one of the most memorable tracks of 1997. With its catchy beats and Sudesh Bhosle's dynamic vocals imitating Bachchan's iconic voice, it became an instant hit. Johny Lever paid tribute to Bachchan in the song, mimicking his iconic character from Shahenshah.

Production challenges

Khan's injury led to delay in filming the crucial song

Additionally, Khan had injured himself while shooting Mela. The injury to his leg and hand kept him from shooting for the song Mr. Lova Lova. It was a pivotal sequence that needed all four leads to be present. The decision to postpone the shoot and focus on Khan's recovery was taken by producer Gordhan Tanwani and director Kumar who wanted to give this important scene all the energy and perfection.

Box office success

'Ishq' triumphed at the box office despite initial hurdles

When Ishq finally hit screens on November 28, 1997, it was met with applause from audiences. Khan and Devgn's memorable comedic timing, paired with Kajol and Chawla's unique charm, proved to be a winning formula. The film also starred Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Dalip Tahil in key roles.