This comes after Chunky liked a post mocking Ananya's rumored short-lived relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday shares advice with her father

Why Ananya Panday wants father Chunky to delete his Instagram

What's the story Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently advised her father, Chunky Panday, to delete his Instagram account. The suggestion was made during a light-hearted conversation between the two, shared on the Instagram handle of We Are Yuvaa. The Call Me Bae actor was worried about her father's habit of randomly liking posts without fully understanding them, which could get him into more trouble. What trouble was Ananya referring to?

Social media concern

'You just keep liking anything without reading it'

During their conversation, Ananya told her father, "Your Instagram needs to be deleted because you just keep liking anything without reading it and getting them into more trouble." To this, the Housefull actor defended himself saying, "I just keep liking wherever I see your photograph." This concern from the 26-year-old actor comes in the wake of her father's recent social media activity after her rumored breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Breakup aftermath

When Chunky liked a post mocking Ananya's relationship

Despite their rumored breakup, Ananya and Roy Kapur have stayed professionally connected. They recently endorsed an eyewear brand together, which resulted in some online mockery owing to their short-lived relationship. An Instagram user posted a picture of their advertisement with a caption that said, "When the brand's contract lasts longer than the relationship." This was later posted on Reddit's BollyBlindNGossip page, where it was found that Chunky had liked it too.

Career advice

Meanwhile, Chunky's advice to Ananya on choosing scripts

In the same conversation, Ananya asked her father if he thought she was a good actor. Chunky humorously replied, "At home or on screen?" He then mimicked his daughter saying, "I want to read my scripts and choose them," and suggested she should just continue doing films. However, Ananya playfully retorted that he was not allowed to give her advice after Liger.