Summarize Simplifying... In short Kiara Advani's new look in the song from her upcoming film 'Game Changer' has left fans disappointed, with some even comparing it to Deepika Padukone's poster from 'Om Shanti Om'.

Despite the backlash, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the music video for 'Naanaa Hyraanaa', hoping it will make up for the controversial promotional poster.

This film marks Advani's second Telugu collaboration with Ram Charan, following 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' in 2019. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Naanaa Hyraanaa' song features Kiara Advani in 'apsara' avatar

'Game Changer': Kiara Advani's 'apsara' look in song disappoints fans

By Tanvi Gupta 04:28 pm Nov 28, 202404:28 pm

What's the story The recent unveiling of a promotional poster for the third single, Naanaa Hyraanaa, from S Shankar's upcoming film Game Changer has sparked controversy. The poster features Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in an apsara avatar—a look that has been met with widespread disappointment online. Despite the song itself receiving praise for its impressive lineup of singers including Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal, the visual representation failed to generate similar enthusiasm.

Fan reactions

'She should sue the movie unit': Fans criticized Advani's look

Advani—known for her impeccable style—seems to have been let down by the creative direction of this promotional look. Fans had initially expected her role in Game Changer to exude a "Bond girl" allure as hinted by earlier posters. However, the new look has left them confused. On Reddit, fans expressed their dismay with comments like "NOOOOO WAY IS THAT HER WTAF...Her eyebrows r so uneven...and her makeup is so caked, (sic)." Meanwhile, another suggested, "Kiara should sue the movie unit."

Twitter Post

Take a look at another user's reaction here

Unfavorable comparisons

Fans drew comparisons to Deepika Padukone's 'Om Shanti Om' poster

The criticism didn't end at the makeup and styling. Some fans even compared Advani's look to that of Deepika Padukone's iconic poster from Om Shanti Om, which was released nearly a decade ago. One user wrote, "The first poster is giving a cheap version of Deepika in OM shanti Om like wtf is this shit." Another added, "I'm more distracted by the terrible photoshopping."

Career milestone

'Game Changer' marks Advani's second Telugu film with Ram Charan

Despite the controversy surrounding the poster, the lyrical video is all set to be unveiled on Thursday. Notably, Game Changer marks a major milestone in Advani's career. It is her second Telugu film opposite Ram Charan, after their first collaboration in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019). Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the music video for Naanaa Hyraanaa, hoping it can redeem the lukewarm response to its promotional poster.