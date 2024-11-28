Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Amar Kaushik, known for hits like 'Stree' and 'Bhediya', is taking on a new challenge with his mythological film 'Mahavatar'.

His fascination with mythology, sparked by his mother's stories, is driving him to explore this genre.

'Mahavatar' will release on Christmas 2026

What drew director Amar Kaushik to Vicky's mythological film 'Mahavatar'

What's the story Director Amar Kaushik, who recently delivered the blockbuster Stree 2, will be directing a mythological film titled Mahavatar. The movie will star Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parashurama and will be released on Christmas 2026. Speaking to ETimes, Kaushik recently revealed that he wants to explore different genres before returning to his successful franchises, which he why he took up this project.

Inspiration

Kaushik's fascination with mythology inspired 'Mahavatar'

Kaushik revealed that his interest in mythology came from childhood when his mother would narrate mythological stories to him. He said, "I've always wanted to explore different genres, and mythology is something that has fascinated me since childhood." "My mother used to tell me mythological stories, and I would imagine how those events might have unfolded."

Perspective

Kaushik views 'Mahavatar' as both a responsibility and challenge

Kaushik, who has previously directed hits like Stree and Bhediya, views his new project as a responsibility and a challenge. He said, "Now that I'm in the film industry, and fortunately, some of my films have been successful, I have the support of my producers." "I've learned a lot about VFX and storytelling, and this project feels like both a responsibility and a challenge. I think I work best when faced with a challenge."

Sequel updates

Kaushik confirmed sequels for 'Stree' and 'Bhediya'

Along with Mahavatar, Kaushik also confirmed that sequels for Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya are in the works. He said, "Before returning to those projects, I wanted to try something different, and that's how Mahavatar came about." The film was announced earlier this month via social media.