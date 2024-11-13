Summarize Simplifying... In short Vicky Kaushal is set to portray Lord Parshuram in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film, a role he eagerly accepted.

The film's pre-production will kick off in January 2025.

In addition to this, Kaushal is also anticipating the release of 'Chhaava', opposite Rashmika Mandanna, and 'Love & War', a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vicky Kaushal to star in Dinesh Vijan's next

Vicky Kaushal to play Lord Parshuram in Dinesh Vijan's next

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:16 pm Nov 13, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Vicky Kaushal, who is known for his versatility as an actor, is reportedly preparing to play Lord Parshuram in an upcoming project by producer Dinesh Vijan. The news of their collaboration was first reported by Pinkvilla and the role details were confirmed by Bollywood Hungama. The filming of this ambitious project is set to begin in November 2025.

Role appeal

Kaushal's attraction to the role and pre-production details

Reportedly, Kaushal was keen on doing a big project and Vijan offered him a script he couldn't resist. The actor was instantly drawn to the idea of playing Lord Parshuram and signed up for the project without a second thought. Pre-production for this film will begin in January 2025, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Producer's faith

Vijan's confidence in Kaushal and upcoming film 'Chhaava'

Vijan has been vocal about his faith in Kaushal, especially after seeing his work in their upcoming film Chhaava. The producer thinks that this new project is a reflection of their strong faith in Chhaava. A source told Pinkvilla that because of the scale of the subject, the film will take six to eight months of prep before it goes on floors.

Future projects

Kaushal's upcoming films and release dates

Apart from this new project, Kaushal is also looking forward to the release of Chhaava, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was originally scheduled to release on December 6, 2024, but has been delayed to prevent a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.