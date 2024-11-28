Swara Bhasker has criticized glorification of gangsters in songs

'Dangerously idiotic': Swara Bhasker condemns songs glorifying gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:21 pm Nov 28, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has publicly slammed the making of songs glorifying jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Her criticism was triggered by a social media post showcasing several such songs on different music streaming platforms and YouTube. The user who shared this information noted that these songs are easily available for all age groups, raising concern over their possible impact.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bhasker's comment comes after a social media post highlighted how multiple e-commerce websites were openly selling merch with Bishnoi's face on it. Thereafter, the Cyber Cell of Maharashtra Police took legal action against platforms like Flipkart, Meesho, AliExpress, TeeShopper, and Etsy for selling T-shirts glorifying the notorious gangster. Increasing cases of glorifying criminals has become a dangerous trend.

Bhasker's reaction

'What a dangerously idiotic people we have become'

Bhasker was equally dismayed, saying, "What a dangerously idiotic people we have become." The songs not only glorify Bishnoi but also include photoshopped images of him. One such song is called Mera Yaar Lawrence Bishnoi. The poster of another song features Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, who has openly supported Khan after death threats from Bishnoi's gang.

Ongoing dispute

Earlier, a song had led to death threat against Khan

While Bishnoi's gang has openly targeted Khan for a while now, earlier this month, a song had weirdly connected Khan's name with the gangster. The song, Main Sikandar Hoon, resulted in another threat to Khan. The threat was reported to Mumbai's traffic control room on November 8, saying the songwriter would soon be unable to create such songs. However, an investigation by Worli Police Station found that the song's lyricist had sent the threats to gain publicity.

Increased threats

Khan's security heightened following multiple death threats

Khan has received multiple death threats in the last couple of months, alarming security forces. Incidentally, fellow Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also received a death threat earlier this month, days after his 59th birthday on November 2. The feud between Khan and the Bishnoi gang dates back to 1998 when Khan allegedly hunted a blackbuck while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain—an act deemed sacrilegious by the Bishnoi community.