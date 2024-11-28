Summarize Simplifying... In short Billboard faced backlash for featuring a controversial clip from Ye's music video in a tribute to Taylor Swift, which included a derogatory lyric and a naked wax figure of Swift.

Why Billboard apologized to Taylor Swift

What's the story Billboard recently came under fire from Taylor Swift's fans, aka "Swifties," after including a controversial clip in their tribute video. The music publication had ranked Swift as the second greatest pop star of the 21st century. However, their celebratory video featured a clip from Ye's (formerly Kanye West) 2016 music video Famous, which features a naked wax figure of Swift—an inclusion that sparked outrage among her fans.

Fan outrage

Swifties demanded public apology for 'disgusting' tribute video

The controversial clip from Ye's music video not only featured a naked wax figure of Swift but also had lyrics implying he and Swift "might still have sex" because he "made that b_ch famous." This sparked an outrage among Swift's fans who stormed social media to express their disgust. From demanding a public apology to calling Billboard's attitude "shameful" and "disgusting," the comments were varied.

Apology issued

Billboard removed the controversial clip and issued an apology

In the wake of the backlash, Billboard quickly removed the controversial clip from their video and issued a public apology. The music publication expressed deep regret for including a clip that "falsely depicted" Swift in a video celebrating her achievements. They sincerely regretted the harm caused by this error and took immediate action to rectify it by sharing a revised version of the tribute video without any footage from Famous.

Here's the post by Billboard

Fan disappointment

Swift's fans were already upset over Billboard's top spot

Before the video controversy, Swift's fans were already upset that Billboard had given the top spot for the greatest pop star of the 21st century to Beyoncé, not Swift. The inclusion of footage from Ye's Famous in the tribute video was the last straw. The controversial rapper, who has had a long-standing feud with Swift, was ranked seventh on Billboard's list.