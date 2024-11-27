Summarize Simplifying... In short Billboard has crowned Beyoncé as the top pop star of the 21st century, largely due to her groundbreaking 2013 visual album.

The list, which also features Rihanna, Drake, and Lady Gaga in the top five, sparked controversy with Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, expressing disappointment over his eighth-place ranking.

Notably, only two groups, BTS and One Direction, made the cut, while artists like Christina Aguilera and Kendrick Lamar received honorable mentions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Beyoncé has topped Billboard's latest list

Billboard names 21st Century's top pop star—and it's not Taylor

By Tanvi Gupta 05:56 pm Nov 27, 202405:56 pm

What's the story Billboard has revealed its list of the "Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century," with Beyoncé taking the top spot. The former Destiny's Child member, who launched her solo career in 2003, beat Taylor Swift—the best-selling pop star of this century—who came in second. Billboard's choice wasn't just based on record sales but also on major contributions to the music industry. Here's the full list.

Game-changing album

Beyoncé's 2013 album was a game-changer: Billboard

Beyoncé's 2013 self-titled album, which surprisingly ushered in a new era of visual albums, was emphasized by Billboard as a major reason for her topping the list. Meanwhile, Rihanna came in at No. 3, Drake at No. 4, and Lady Gaga at No. 5. Despite an all-female top three, the list was largely male-dominated with 14 male artists/bands and 11 female artists.

Group representation

BTS and One Direction represented groups on the list

Only two groups made it to Billboard's list: South Korean boy band BTS at No. 19 and UK X Factor group One Direction at No. 22. The selection also heavily featured rap artists, with Ye (formerly Kanye West), Eminem, Lil Wayne, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny joining Drake on the list. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber secured the eighth spot on this prestigious list.

Ranking controversy

Hailey Bieber expressed disappointment over Justin's ranking

Hailey Bieber, Justin's wife, took to social media to voice her displeasure over his top 10 placement on Billboard's list. She commented under a post announcing his spot on the list, "Billboard is a f--king joke as per usual!" While we understand her disappointment, some artists like P!nk didn't even make it to the top 25. Billboard explained that P!nk "never strung enough huge hit songs and albums together in any one era to truly dominate the pop landscape."

Honorable mentions

Honorable mentions and artists outside the top 25

Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, and Jennifer Lopez were some other stars who received an honorable mention but didn't make it to the top 25. Billboard's picks for the greatest pop stars of the 21st century include a diverse range of artists from different genres and eras. The list is a testament to their significant contributions to the music industry in this century.