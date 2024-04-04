JLo's 'This Is Me...Now' tour gets rebranded amid low sales
Jennifer Lopez has transformed her North American tour, previously titled This Is Me...Now, into a greatest hits spectacle, now known as This Is Me...Live/The Greatest Hits. This modification comes after the cancelation of seven tour dates due to disappointing ticket sales. The change is seen as an attempt to boost ticket sales by presenting fans with performances of her most popular songs.
Why does this story matter?
Lopez is one of the most-known pop stars around the globe. In a career spanning around four decades, the singer and actor has produced amazing work in the entertainment sphere. Her music has evolved over the years, too. However, rebranding has become necessary to boost ticket sales for the concert tour as the new album has met with a lukewarm response.
Sales figures of the new album
The tour was initially announced in February, coinciding with the release of Lopez's new album, also titled This Is Me...Now. However, the album failed to connect with listeners, selling merely 14,000 copies in its first week. Despite topping the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart due to 11,000 physical sales, it only reached No. 38 on the Billboard 200.
Lopez's multimedia project explored her romantic life
In addition to the album and tour, Lopez premiered two films as part of a self-funded $20M multimedia project. The films, titled This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, explored "Lopez's life as a serial romantic" following her reunion with actor Ben Affleck, according to Variety.
Confusion surrounding tour name change
Despite the tour's revamp, there seems to be some confusion regarding its new name. Live Nation's site still shows conflicting titles for Lopez's performances, including This Is Me... Live and This Is Me... Now The Tour. Some venues hosting Lopez's shows have not updated their listings to reflect the new title, although rebranding has been confirmed for performances at Palm Springs's Acrisure Arena and Inglewood's The Forum.