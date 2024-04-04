Next Article

'This Is Me... Now' is streaming on all major platforms

JLo's 'This Is Me...Now' tour gets rebranded amid low sales

By Aikantik Bag 11:28 am Apr 04, 202411:28 am

What's the story Jennifer Lopez has transformed her North American tour, previously titled This Is Me...Now, into a greatest hits spectacle, now known as This Is Me...Live/The Greatest Hits. This modification comes after the cancelation of seven tour dates due to disappointing ticket sales. The change is seen as an attempt to boost ticket sales by presenting fans with performances of her most popular songs.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Lopez is one of the most-known pop stars around the globe. In a career spanning around four decades, the singer and actor has produced amazing work in the entertainment sphere. Her music has evolved over the years, too. However, rebranding has become necessary to boost ticket sales for the concert tour as the new album has met with a lukewarm response.

Album

Sales figures of the new album

The tour was initially announced in February, coinciding with the release of Lopez's new album, also titled This Is Me...Now. However, the album failed to connect with listeners, selling merely 14,000 copies in its first week. Despite topping the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart due to 11,000 physical sales, it only reached No. 38 on the Billboard 200.

Multimedia

Lopez's multimedia project explored her romantic life

In addition to the album and tour, Lopez premiered two films as part of a self-funded $20M multimedia project. The films, titled This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, and a documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, explored "Lopez's life as a serial romantic" following her reunion with actor Ben Affleck, according to Variety.

Confusion

Confusion surrounding tour name change

Despite the tour's revamp, there seems to be some confusion regarding its new name. Live Nation's site still shows conflicting titles for Lopez's performances, including This Is Me... Live and This Is Me... Now The Tour. Some venues hosting Lopez's shows have not updated their listings to reflect the new title, although rebranding has been confirmed for performances at Palm Springs's Acrisure Arena and Inglewood's The Forum.