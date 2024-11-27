Summarize Simplifying... In short A biopic on legendary singer Mohammad Rafi, directed by Umesh Shukla, has been announced at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film will not only depict Rafi's life but also feature his iconic songs, offering fans a chance to relive his musical journey.

The announcement was made at a star-studded IFFI event, attended by industry veterans like Sharmila Tagore, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, and Subhash Ghai.

Mohammad Rafi's biopic is in the works

Biopic on legendary singer Mohammad Rafi announced at IFFI

By Tanvi Gupta 05:54 pm Nov 27, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Shahid Rafi, the son of legendary Indian playback singer Mohammad Rafi, has announced plans for a biopic on his father. The official announcement will be made next month to coincide with the birth centenary of the late singer on December 24. The news was revealed at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where a tribute was paid to Rafi, who sang for over 1,000 films in various languages.

Director onboard

'OMG' director Umesh Shukla to helm Rafi's biopic

Shahid is now in talks with acclaimed director Umesh Shukla, who has worked on films like OMG - Oh My God! and 102 Not Out. "An announcement will be made in December. I am making a biopic on Rafi sahab...It is going to be the life story of Rafi sahab," Shahid said at the IFFI session Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta - Mohammad Rafi - The King of Melody.

Musical tribute

Biopic to feature Rafi's iconic songs

The biopic will not just chronicle Rafi's life but also include his iconic songs, celebrating his contribution to Indian cinema. Some of his popular songs include Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya, Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya, Aaja Aaja, Parda Hai Parda, Gulabi Aankhein, Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya, and Sukh Ke Sab Saathi among others. The project will be a full-fledged feature film under Shukla's direction.

Star-studded event

IFFI tribute to Rafi attended by industry veterans

The IFFI tribute to Rafi was attended by several industry veterans including actor Sharmila Tagore, singers Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai. The announcement of the biopic added a special touch to the event. With this film, fans of the late singer will get an opportunity to relive his musical journey and contributions to Indian cinema through his iconic songs.