Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Randeep Hooda, known for his diverse roles, is currently working on a project about Sher Singh Rana but plans to steer clear of biopics in the future, finding them taxing.

He aims to broaden his audience through entertaining cinema and action films.

Hooda, who has received numerous offers to direct, will only consider it if he's also acting in the project.

He recently enjoyed working with Sunny Deol and Mythri Movies on Jaat, and is eager to continue his journey as a commercial actor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut was 'SVS'

Why Randeep Hooda plans to 'stay away' from biopics

By Isha Sharma 03:09 pm Nov 28, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Randeep Hooda, who recently made his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, wants to move on from biopics and focus on more mainstream cinema. The film was the opening feature at the Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. In an interview with ETimes, Hooda opened up about his future plans and experiences working on this project.

Career shift

Hooda's plans and thoughts on biopics

Hooda revealed he is currently working on a project about Sher Singh Rana, who retrieved Prithviraj Chauhan's remains from Afghanistan. However, he also expressed a desire to diversify his filmography beyond biopics. "I am trying to stay away from biopics, as they can be very taxing." "People forget that I have done action and romantic films before Savarkar. I would prefer to reach a broader and more flexible range of audiences through entertaining cinema and action seems a good option."

Directorial ventures

Hooda's directorial aspirations and immediate projects

Hooda, who has been inundated with offers to direct, said he would only consider it if he was also acting in the project. "I have a lot of offers, but I will direct only if I am acting in it because I can't find a better actor," he humorously remarked. "I am in the process of doing two or three things and they're mostly action."

Collaboration insights

Hooda's experience working with Sunny Deol and Mythri Movies

Hooda also opened up about working with Sunny Deol and Mythri Movies on Jaat. "I was in a rush to get back to a film just as an actor and this opportunity came. The makers of Pushpa were making it and Sunny paaji was in it." "Their way of working is different but they are great and it is good to get out of my comfort zone and jump into something that has never been done before in the genre."

Career goals

Hooda's commercial aspirations and film festival journey

Hooda also reaffirmed his desire to be a commercial actor. "I always was, and now I am on the path to making masala films. Every artist's deepest desire is to reach as many people as possible," he said. About Swantantrya Veer Savarkar's festival journey, he revealed it was difficult to make and release the film as most festivals want unreleased films for competition.