Summarize Simplifying... In short The feud between Abhishek and Govinda, sparked by a joke and a tweet, seems to have been resolved as they reunite on an upcoming episode of a show.

The episode, premiering on Netflix on November 30, will also feature Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday, promising a blend of nostalgia and entertainment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Govinda-Krushna reunite on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Kapil reunites Govinda-Krushna; latter says, 'won't let you go'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:39 pm Nov 28, 202402:39 pm

What's the story The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will witness a heartwarming reunion of Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, putting an end to their long-standing feud which started in 2016. The promo of the episode, dropped on Thursday, shows them sharing a warm hug, indicating their reconciliation. Abhishek called this reunion "one of my best experiences after such a long time" to Hindustan Times.

Reconciliation

'Won't let you go now'

The Abhishek-Govinda feud started after the former's joke on his show was considered disrespectful by the latter. Things got worse when a tweet from Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, was seen as an attack on Govinda. However, the two seemed to have buried the hatchet earlier this year when Govinda attended his niece Arti Singh's wedding. In the promo video for the upcoming episode, Abhishek tells Govinda, "We've met after a long time. Won't let you go now."

Other guests

Meet other iconic guests joining Govinda

Meanwhile, joining Govinda in this special episode are Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday, creating an entertaining and emotional rollercoaster for viewers. This episode is particularly significant as it goes beyond family reconciliations, blending nostalgia and entertainment. Kapoor and Panday, known for their impeccable comedic timing and vibrant personalities, will bring their camaraderie to the stage, taking audiences on a delightful trip down memory lane. The episode will premiere on Netflix on Saturday (November 30).

Twitter Post

Take a look at the promo clip here