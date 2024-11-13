Liam Payne threatened ex-girlfriend with revenge porn before death: Report
Former One Direction member Liam Payne reportedly sent explicit images to his ex-fiancee Maya Henry and her family, according to a legal notice obtained by Page Six. The cease and desist letter was sent on October 9, a week before Payne's death in Buenos Aires. Henry's attorneys alleged that Payne sent "unsolicited and disturbing" photos and videos, including images of his genitals.
Payne allegedly threatened to distribute intimate material featuring Henry
The legal notice also alleged that Payne was intending to share "intimate visual material" of Henry and his "current girlfriend" who is presumed to be Kate Cassidy. A woman, said to be close to Payne, reached out to Henry on October 6 on Instagram. She claimed that Payne had been "blowing up my phone very recently on an iCloud email," inquiring if she wanted nudes of Henry or Cassidy.
Legal action threatened against Payne for harassment
Henry's attorneys warned of legal action if Payne continued to "defame, threaten, harass or intimidate" their client or her family. They demanded that he stop any actions related to the dissemination of the alleged images within 10 business days. It remains unclear whether Payne responded before his death on October 16.
Payne's death followed legal troubles and allegations
Reportedly, Payne felt "extremely overwhelmed" by legal issues before his death. Henry had previously accused him of obsessive contact after their breakup in 2022, alleging that he used multiple phone numbers and iCloud accounts to message her. Payne died on October 16, after falling from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina.
Investigation continues into circumstances of Payne's death
Prosecutors ruled out suicide, saying Payne was likely unconscious when he fell. A toxicology report revealed he had ingested multiple drugs, which contributed to his state of mind. Three people have been charged in connection with Payne's death, including a friend for abandonment, and a hotel employee for supplying narcotics. Argentine authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his tragic passing.