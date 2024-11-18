'120 Bahadur'—Farhan Akhtar honors 1962 war heroes with gritty poster
On the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Rezang La, actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar paid tribute to the 120 brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the historic battle of the 1962 Indo-China war. The battle was fought under extreme conditions in Ladakh, where a handful of Indian soldiers stood their ground against a much larger force. Akhtar will essay the role of Major Shaitan Singh in his upcoming film 120 Bahadur.
Akhtar shared emotional tribute and film posters
Akhtar took to social media to share a heartfelt message. He wrote, "18th November 1962 - We Remember The Battle of Rezang La. 120 Bravehearts Stood Against An Army Of Thousands, Etching In Blood And Into History, The Unparalleled Valor Of The Indian Soldier." He accompanied the caption with an image of himself holding a gun with blood smeared on his face and new-look posters for his upcoming film.
Check out Akhtar's post here
'120 Bahadur' to bring the heroic tale to big screen
On November 18, 1962, Charlie Company, comprising 120 soldiers, held their post at Rezang La against over 3,000 Chinese troops. Outnumbered and facing a brutal winter, the soldiers fought to the last man. 120 Bahadur will bring this heroic tale to the big screen in a release slated for next year. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, with Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani as producers. It's directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai.