Summarize Simplifying... In short During the filming of '90s hit 'Karan Arjun', stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan stayed in modest 15x15ft rooms, as revealed by director Rakesh Roshan.

Due to a lack of hotels in the shooting village, Roshan funded an under-construction ashram's conversion into a hotel.

He also shared that the actors' performances felt genuine, embodying their characters, Arjun and Karan, effortlessly. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Karan Arjun' re-releases on November 22

SRK-Salman stayed in 15x15ft rooms during 'Karan Arjun': Rakesh Roshan

By Tanvi Gupta 02:51 pm Nov 18, 202402:51 pm

What's the story As the iconic Bollywood film Karan Arjun gears up for a grand re-release on Friday (November 22), director Rakesh Roshan has been reminiscing about the making of this classic. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he divulged some behind-the-scenes stories from the 1995 film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He disclosed that during outdoor shoots, both superstars stayed in modest 15x15 feet rooms.

Filmmaking experience

'I made the entire film in 80-90 days...'

Fondly recalling the simpler times of '90s filmmaking, Roshan said, "You won't believe it. I made the entire film in 80-90 days." "When we went for outdoor shoots, Shah Rukh's room was 15 by 15 feet, and Salman's was the same. Kajol and others had similar rooms too." He also revealed that since there were no hotels in the village they were shooting, he funded an under-construction ashram to be converted into a hotel for his cast.

Innovative approach

Roshan's unique solution to accommodation challenges

Roshan went on to elaborate on his innovative solution to the accommodation challenge in the interview. He said, "I gave them money and asked them to turn it into a hotel. I said, 'Build a bathroom in every room.' They said the rooms would become smaller, and I replied, 'No problem. Just put an AC and a bathroom.' Shah Rukh and Salman stayed there."

Actor insights

Roshan reminisced about Salman and SRK's acting styles

Roshan also spoke about the difference in the acting styles of Salman and SRK. He said, "When we were making the film, it never felt like acting. Shah Rukh behaved exactly like Arjun, and Salman was just like Karan." The director even disclosed that he would wake the actors up for their scenes. He would visit their rooms at 6:00am to ensure they were ready for the day's shoot.

About the film

Meanwhile, know everything about the movie

To recall, Karan Arjun tells the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are killed by a villainous uncle in a past life but are reincarnated to seek revenge. The film blends themes of family, reincarnation, and revenge, becoming a massive hit. With iconic performances, especially by the lead actors, and memorable songs like Yeh Bandhan To and Jai Maa Kali remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.