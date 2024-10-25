Summarize Simplifying... In short Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious criminal with a history of serious offenses, is currently a fugitive believed to be hiding outside India.

His brother Anmol, also involved in illegal activities, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency.

Who's Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted by the NIA

What's the story Anmol Bishnoi, alias "Bhanu," has been making headlines daily nowadays, and not for good reasons. Born in 1999 in Punjab's Abohar tehsil, Firozpur district, Bishnoi is the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. After Lawrence's arrest in 2015, Bishnoi started his own gang with local youth in Abohar and has since been involved in several high-profile crimes. A fugitive, the National Investigation Agency aka the NIA has announced a ₹10L reward for his arrest.

Criminal history

Bishnoi's criminal record and major crimes

Bishnoi's criminal career started with petty crimes such as theft and extortion in his teenage years, which progressed to serious offenses as he matured. He is connected to multiple notorious cases, including a ransom demand from a mobile phone dealer in Muktsar, an alleged role in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house.

Personal life

Bishnoi's family background and early life

Bishnoi is the son of Lovinder Singh and Sunita Bishnoi. His family is well-off, with his mother being an educated housewife and his father a police official. Bishnoi's nephew, Sachin Bishnoi, is also believed to be involved in illegal activities. Growing up in rural Punjab, Bishnoi attended Sachkhand Convent School in Abohar where he showed promise as a boxer but was drawn to the criminal path influenced by his elder brother.

Fugitive status

Bishnoi's current location and net worth

Bishnoi remains a fugitive, reportedly hiding outside India, possibly in Canada. He is also believed to make regular trips to the United States. Although his net worth isn't public, his involvement in multiple high-stakes criminal activities indicates a lot of wealth accumulated through illegal means. His brother Lawrence's estimated net worth of ₹4-5cr gives an idea of the resources at his disposal.

Major crimes

Bishnoi's involvement in high-profile cases

In the case of the attack on Khan's residence, Bishnoi reportedly delivered a nine-minute speech to embolden the shooters before they fired multiple rounds outside the superstar's home on April 14. Investigations revealed that the Bishnoi gang planned to bring in advanced firearms from Pakistan for their operations. A network of about 60-70 individuals tracked Khan's movements extensively, pointing to a well-organized operation.

Assassination plot

Bishnoi's role in former Maharashtra minister's murder

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that the assassins behind former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's murder spoke to Bishnoi on Snapchat before the assassination. The messages were deleted after being received, on Bishnoi's instructions who was allegedly operating from Canada and America. Nearly 14 people have been nabbed in connection with Siddique's murder so far, including two suspected shooters and a weapon supplier.