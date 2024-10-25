Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to a surge of bomb threats targeting 27 Indian flights, the government is seeking assistance from tech giants Meta and X to trace the culprits behind the hoax calls and messages.

Fresh wave of bomb threats targets 27 Indian flights

What's the story A fresh series of bomb threats have been issued to 27 flights of major Indian airlines. The flights include six of Air India, and seven each of SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Vistara. This comes a day after a similar threat was issued to 95 flights of the same airlines along with Alliance Air and Akasa Air. In the last nine days, over 200 flights have received bomb threats mainly via social media platforms, resulting in some international diversions.

Tech cooperation

Government seeks tech giants' help amid bomb threats

In the wake of bomb threats, the government has sought data from social media giants Meta and X on hoax calls and messages against airlines. The government is also seeking the cooperation of multinational tech companies to trace those behind the threats. Top sources said some of the people behind the hoax calls have been traced and action is being taken against them. However, no further details about the origin or identity of those responsible have been disclosed yet.

Hoax calls

85 flights targeted on Thursday

On Thursday, at least 85 flights operated by IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and Akasa Air received bomb threats. According to officials, the threats targeted 20 flights from Air India, 20 from Indigo, 20 from Vistara, and 25 from Akasa Airlines. Most of the threats in the past came from social media platforms and were later deemed hoaxes. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced plans to make hoax bomb threat calls a cognisable offense.

Social media role

Central government criticizes social media platforms

The central government has also slammed social media platforms such as X and Meta for their role in the matter. Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve chaired a meeting asking the platforms to employ AI-based solutions to block accounts sending threatening messages. The recent spate of threats has also led to changes in Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) protocols, PTI reported. Increased security measures include targeted frisking of passengers and baggage by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airline security teams.