In brief Simplifying... In brief After his girlfriend's luggage was lost by Vueling, a developer created a website ranking airlines by their lost luggage incidents.

The data, primarily sourced from social media, revealed Air India as the worst offender, while Japan's All Nippon Airways lost the least luggage.

However, the rankings should be taken with a pinch of caution due to the reliance on online reports. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The website primarily relies on social media for data collection

GF loses luggage, developer boyfriend builds website to shame airlines

By Mudit Dube 05:17 pm Jul 01, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Ever pack your favorites for a vacation, only to have the airline "accidentally" send it on a solo trip to a mystery location? Some of us have had unpleasant experiences. But fear not, frustrated flyers! A multimillionaire entrepreneur and developer has come to the rescue with a website that ranks airlines according to the frequency of lost luggage incidents. Pieter Level's new website, luggagelosers.com, is mostly a revenge project after his girlfriend lost luggage a couple of weeks ago.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Level's viral post

Ranking details

Website's ranking methodology and initial results

The website's ranking system considers the size differences between airlines, factoring in elements like flights and fleet size. Levels stated, "It's a live ranking of airlines by how much luggage they are losing right now." Indian carriers have not performed well, with Air India leading the list followed by Aer Lingus, WestJet Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, and SpiceJet.

Inspiration and results

Levels's personal motivation and top performing airlines

Levels was inspired to create the website after Vueling lost his girlfriend's suitcase, which has yet to be returned. He expressed, "I made this because Vueling lost my gf's suitcase two weeks ago and still haven't returned it." The rankings revealed that while Air India lost the most luggage, Japan's All Nippon Airways misplaced the least. LATAM Brazil and Alaska Airlines were ranked second and third respectively for losing the fewest bags.

Data source

Data collection method and interpretation caution

The website primarily relies on social media for data collection as airlines do not regularly publish their lost luggage data. Therefore, the ranking of airlines based on lost luggage incidents should be interpreted with caution. This innovative approach to tracking airline performance provides a unique perspective, but its accuracy is dependent on the availability and reliability of online reports and complaints.