In brief Simplifying... In brief China's Tianlong-3 rocket, developed by Space Pioneer, accidentally launched and exploded, causing a local fire but no casualties.

This rare incident is a blip in China's booming space industry, which has grown rapidly since private investment was allowed in 2014.

Companies like Space Pioneer are focusing on reusable rockets, aiming to cut mission costs and compete with global players like SpaceX. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The rocket crashed into a mountain side after the accidental launch but no casualties were reported

China's Tianlong-3 space rocket explodes after accidental launch

By Akash Pandey 04:11 pm Jul 01, 202404:11 pm

What's the story A space rocket named Tianlong-3 or "Sky Dragon 3," owned by Beijing Tianbing Technology Co, also known as Space Pioneer, accidentally launched and exploded near Gongyi city in central China. The mishap occurred on Sunday when the first stage of the Tianlong-3 inadvertently ignited during a test and later detached due to a structural failure. According to Space Pioneer's official WeChat account, the rocket landed in a hilly area of Gongyi.

Aftermath

Rocket crash triggers fire, no casualties reported

Video footage from Chinese digital media outlet The Paper showed the rocket ascending before losing power and crashing into nearby forested hills, causing an explosion. Space Pioneer's initial investigation revealed no casualties from the unplanned flight. Parts of the rocket were scattered within a "safe area," igniting a local fire which has since been extinguished, as per Gongyi's emergency management bureau.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video footage

Rare incident

Tianlong-3 rocket's unplanned flight: A rare occurrence

The Tianlong-3 is a two-stage partly reusable rocket under development by Space Pioneer. While falling rocket debris post-launch in China is not uncommon, an unplanned flight from a test site resulting in a crash is very rare. Space Pioneer claims that the performance of Tianlong-3 is comparable to SpaceX's Falcon 9, another two-stage rocket. In April 2023, Space Pioneer made history by launching a kerosene-oxygen rocket, Tianlong-2, becoming the first private Chinese firm to send a liquid-propellant rocket into space.

Industry growth

Chinese commercial space companies are expanding rapidly

Since 2014, when private investment in the space industry was permitted by the state, Chinese commercial space companies have surged into the sector. Many have started manufacturing satellites while others, like Space Pioneer, are focusing on developing reusable rockets to significantly reduce mission costs. These test sites of these companies are typically located along China's coastal areas for safety reasons, but some, including Space Pioneer's test center, are situated deep within the country's interior.