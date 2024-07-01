In brief Simplifying... In brief New rules from India's telecom regulator, TRAI, now require users to wait seven days after replacing a lost or damaged SIM card before they can switch network providers.

This move aims to prevent fraudulent SIM swaps, a rising issue in India.

This move aims to prevent fraudulent SIM swaps, a rising issue in India.

Telecom providers are now prohibited from issuing a unique porting code within this waiting period, enhancing overall telecom security.

7-day wait period introduced for network switching for stolen, damaged or lost SIM cards

TRAI's new rules, effective from today, target SIM swap fraud

By Mudit Dube 02:26 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new guidelines effective from July 1, 2024, to regulate the replacement of lost, damaged or stolen SIM cards. The rules mandate a waiting period before users can switch network providers after replacing their SIM cards. This move is aimed at curbing fraudulent SIM replacements and unauthorized telecom provider switches.

Waiting period

According to TRAI's circular, users must now wait seven days after replacing a stolen, damaged or lost SIM card before they can switch network providers. This rule is part of the Ninth Amendment of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Regulations introduced in 2009. These regulations allow users to switch between telecom service providers while retaining their unique mobile numbers.

Porting restrictions

New regulations prohibit early issuance of Unique Porting Code

TRAI defines SIM swap as the "acquisition of a new SIM card in place of a lost or non-working SIM card by the existing subscriber." Under the new regulations, telecom providers cannot issue a unique porting code (UPC) to users within seven days following the replacement or swap of their SIM. To issue a UPC, providers must verify certain conditions such as previous porting history, ongoing porting requests and validity of any previously issued UPCs.

Fraud prevention

In an explanatory note, the telecom regulator stated that these amendment regulations are aimed at "curbing the porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap/replacement by unscrupulous elements." The new regulation comes amidst rising phone number frauds across India and is part of a broader effort to enhance telecom security. While some stakeholders argued for a shorter wait period, TRAI has decided on a seven-day waiting period after considering various viewpoints.