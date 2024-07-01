In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung is launching the Galaxy Ring, a health-focused wearable that syncs with the Samsung Health app.

It offers features like skin temperature measurement, menstrual cycle prediction, stress and heart rate monitoring, and even snore detection.

Accessibility features like wireless payments are also expected to be included

Samsung Galaxy Ring to offer snore detection, temperature measurement

What's the story Samsung previewed its all-new Galaxy Ring in February this yeear at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Slated for launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, the smart ring promises a host of health-monitoring features. An APK teardown of the Samsung Health app by Android Authority has now shed light on the wearable's skin temperature measurement, snore detection, and other features.

Health features

Take a look at the anticipated features

The Galaxy Ring will work seamlessly with Samsung's Health app, which will provide detailed insights into all the metrics. The ring will offer skin temperature measurement, menstrual cycle prediction capabilities, stress and heart rate monitoring, and more. The report also indicates that the wearable will include snore detection—accessible only when paired with a smartphone. It will allow the Samsung Health app to record snores and heavy breathing patterns. Accessibility features like wireless payments are also expected to be included.

Design and battery

Galaxy Ring's design and battery life

The Galaxy Ring's case, leaked last month, is expected to resemble a jewelry box with flat edges and wireless charging support. It will feature a raised circular section to hold the wearable in place and a charging indicator for battery status. The ring will come in multiple sizes from five to 12, with battery size varying accordingly. Reports suggest that it could offer between five to nine days of battery life.

Availability

Color options and weight distribution

The Galaxy Ring will come in gold, silver, and black variants. Depending on the size, the smart ring is likely to weigh between 2.3g and 2.9g. While many biomonitoring features are already present in the Galaxy Watch lineup, the introduction of the Galaxy Ring may provide a discreet option for monitoring health, appealing to those who prefer not to wear a smartwatch.