Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner storms into second round

Top seed Jannik Sinner reached the second round of 2025 Wimbledon with one-sided win over Luca Nardi. Sinner claimed a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win in the men's singles opening round at Court 1. The world number one, who won the Australian Open this year, recorded his 75th win at Grand Slams. He is vying for his maiden Wimbledon title. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Sinner won a total of 96 points and 28 winners throughout the match. He served nine aces compared to Nardi's three. The former had a win percentage of 89 and 70 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted five of his 13 break points. Notably, Nardi had more unforced errors (33) than Sinner (17). The latter registered five double-faults.

Grand Slams 75 major wins for Sinner Sinner reached the second round at Wimbledon for the fourth successive year. He is 14-4 at the grass-court Slam. As mentioned, Sinner notched up his 75th win at Grand Slams. According to Opta, Sinner is the first Italian in the Open Era to win 75 men's singles matches at Grand Slams. He is also the first player born since 2000 to do so.

Feats Sinner attains these feats As per Opta, Sinner is now the second-fastest to 25 Grand Slam match-wins as world number one. He achieved the same in 27 matches. He is only behind Novak Djokovic (26) in this regard. Besides, Sinner (15-0) has become the third player in the Open Era to win their first 15 ATP matches against Italian players, joining Bob Hewitt and Guillermo Vilas.