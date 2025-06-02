Coco Gauff beats Ekaterina Alexandrova at 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Coco Gauff, the second seed in women's singles, has advanced to her fifth consecutive Roland Garros quarter-final.
She achieved this by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 20th seed, in straight sets.
The match featured a dominant first set by Gauff, followed by a competitive second set where Alexandrova raised her level.
However, Gauff proved her mettle and won 6-0, 7-5 in an hour and 22 minutes.
Career milestones
Gauff's journey to the quarter-finals
Gauff's journey to the quarter-finals this year marks her ninth overall in Grand Slam tournaments.
The 21-year-old had a disappointing main-draw debut at Roland Garros in 2020, where she lost in the second round.
However, she has improved every year since then, including making it to her first-ever Grand Slam final in 2022.
Gauff's clay-court form has been impressive this season with a record of 15-3 so far after back-to-back finals appearances in Madrid and Rome.
Match dynamics
A competitive 2nd set
The second set of the match was highly competitive as Alexandrova raised her game and leveled the score after being a break down.
However, Gauff proved more solid toward the end, winning 12 of the last 16 points in the match.
"She stepped up her game in the second," said Gauff. "Some balls I hit a good shot and she would hit a winner on the line. If she wins like that I can keep my head up high."
Match highlights
Alexandrova's struggle and Gauff's resilience
Alexandrova struggled with unforced errors in the first set, making 15 to only three winners.
She won just five points in the first five games of the match.
However, she fought back in the second set by staying aggressive and engaging Gauff in longer rallies.
Despite her forehand showing signs of wobbling, Gauff managed to find winning shots on the run and secured a crucial break to maintain her lead and seal her quarter-final spot.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Gauff doled out three aces compared to her opponent's none. However, Gauff also committed four double faults with Alexandrova going unscathed.
Gauff had a 65% win on the 1st serve and a 69% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/9 break points.
Both players clocked 14 winners each with Gauff making 17 unforced errors to her opponent's 33.
This was the 5th meeting between the two on the WTA Tour. Gauff owns a 4-1 win-loss record.
Do you know?
2nd-youngest player with this record
As per Opta, Gauff (21 years and 73 days) is the youngest player to reach 5+ women's singles quarter-finals at a single Grand Slam event since Venus Williams (21 years and 71 days) at the US Open in 2001.
Information
4th-youngest player to make this record
Gauff (21y 73d) has also become the fourth-youngest player in the Open Era to reach 5+ consecutive women's singles quarter-finals at Roland Garros, older than only Martina Hingis, Steffi Graf and Conchita Martinez.
Twitter Post
History!
Information
68-21 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Gauff now owns a 24-5 win-loss record at the French Open. Gauff is a one-time finalist here in addition to being a one-time semi-finalist. Overall at Grand Slams, she has a 68-21 win-loss record. Gauff is a one-time Grand Slam winner.