What's the story

Coco Gauff, the second seed in women's singles, has advanced to her fifth consecutive Roland Garros quarter-final.

She achieved this by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 20th seed, in straight sets.

The match featured a dominant first set by Gauff, followed by a competitive second set where Alexandrova raised her level.

However, Gauff proved her mettle and won 6-0, 7-5 in an hour and 22 minutes.