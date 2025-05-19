Carlos Alcaraz makes records with 7th ATP Masters 1000 title
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome to clinch his seventh ATP Masters 1000 title.
The 22-year-old Spaniard delivered a brilliant show, beating the Italian 7-6(5), and 6-1.
As per ATP, Alcaraz not only snapped Sinner's remarkable 26-match winning streak but he also won his 19th tour-level trophy, equaling Sinner for the most titles among players born in the 2000s.
Post-match remarks
Alcaraz praises Sinner's remarkable comeback
In a post-match interview, Alcaraz said he was happy to win his first Rome title and lauded Sinner's incredible comeback.
"I'm just really happy to see Jannik back at this amazing level," Alcaraz said.
He also congratulated Sinner for reaching the final of a Masters 1000 tournament in his first tournament back after three months away from the sport.
"It's something insane, so I have to congratulate him," Alcaraz added.
Match analysis
A look at the match stats and H2H record
During the final, Alcaraz's smart use of variation and strong serve proved instrumental in his victory.
Alcaraz doled out 4 aces compared to one from Sinner, who committed more double faults (3-2).
Alcaraz had a 73% win on the 1st serve and a 64% win on the 2nd. He converted 2/3 break points.
Alcaraz has raced to a 7-4 win-loss record over Sinner on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz has won in 4 successive meetings with Sinner.
Records
Unique records for Alcaraz
As per Opta, Alcaraz (22 years and two days) has become the fifth-youngest player in the Open Era to win 10+ ATP event titles on clay after Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, Kent Carlsson and Bjorn Borg.
Since 1990, Alcaraz has become just the fifth player to claim tournament victory at three separate ATP Masters 1000 events on clay after the likes of Marcelo Rios, Gustavo Kuerten, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Do you know?
11 Big Titles for Alacaraz
Alcaraz has won 11 Big Titles in his career. It's a combination of Grand Slam championships, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Alcaraz owns an astonishing 11-2 Big Titles record. His two defeats have come to Djokovic.