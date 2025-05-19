In a post-match interview, Alcaraz said he was happy to win his first Rome title and lauded Sinner's incredible comeback.

"I'm just really happy to see Jannik back at this amazing level," Alcaraz said.

He also congratulated Sinner for reaching the final of a Masters 1000 tournament in his first tournament back after three months away from the sport.

"It's something insane, so I have to congratulate him," Alcaraz added.