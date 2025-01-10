What's the story

In a shocking revelation, tennis legend Novak Djokovic has alleged that he was poisoned before the 2022 Australian Open.

The Serbian player, who was deported from Australia in 2022 for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, revealed this in an interview with GQ magazine.

"I had some health issues. And I realized that in that hotel in Melbourne, I was fed some food that poisoned me," Djokovic said.