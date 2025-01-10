3rd ODI: New Zealand eye clean sweep over Sri Lanka
What's the story
The third and final ODI of the ongoing series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played on Saturday, January 11.
The match will be hosted at Eden Park in Auckland.
Although the series result has already been decided with New Zealand winning the first two games, both sides are gearing up for a competitive contest in the final match.
Here is the match preview.
Details
Weather, pitch conditions and streaming details
It will be a day-night affair as the weather at the Eden Park will be bright and sunny with no predictions for rain.
The pitch here has traditionally assisted slow and spin bowlers because of the humid and sub-tropical conditions.
The average first-innings score here is 221.
Meanwhile, the match can be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website while Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast (6:30m IST).
Series recap
New Zealand's dominant performance in the series
New Zealand has been dominant in the series, winning the first match by nine wickets and then clinching a commanding 113-run victory in the second game.
The second match, which was reduced to 37 overs a side due to weather, saw New Zealand post a mammoth 255/9 before bundling Sri Lanka for mere 142 runs.
This win gave them an unassailable lead in the series.
H2H
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand are ahead of Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs.
The Kiwis own 54 wins and 43 defeats against the Lankans in the format (Tie: 1, NR: 9). At home, the Black Caps have 32 victories in 47 ODIs versus SL.
While 12 games landed in Sri Lanka's favor, three matches were abandoned.
Squad details
Here are the probable XIs
New Zealand's likely XI: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke.
Sri Lanka's likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Rachin Ravindra hammered match-winning fifties in the first two games.
Will Young and Mark Chapman are the other half-centurions for the hosts in this series.
Matt Henry has claimed five wickets, having bowled just 15 overs in the series.
Maheesh Theekshana claimed a hat-trick in the last match.
Kamindu Mendis and Avishka Fernando have scored fifties for the Lankans in this series.
Poll