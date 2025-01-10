What's the story

Eyes will be on Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli as the Men in Blue gear up to host England in a three-match ODI series, starting on February 6.

Kohli, one of the best batters to have graced the ODI format, owns a stellar record in India.

He is one of the only two batters with over 6,000 ODI runs on home soil.

Here we decode his stellar ODI stats in India.