Virat Kohli owns second-most ODI runs at home: Stats
What's the story
Eyes will be on Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli as the Men in Blue gear up to host England in a three-match ODI series, starting on February 6.
Kohli, one of the best batters to have graced the ODI format, owns a stellar record in India.
He is one of the only two batters with over 6,000 ODI runs on home soil.
Here we decode his stellar ODI stats in India.
Elite club
Kohli and Tendulkar belong to this elite club
Having batted 119 times in home ODIs, Kohli has scored 6,268 runs as his average of 60.85 is the best among batters with 3,000 ODI runs at home, as per ESPNcricinfo.
It must be noted that cricket legend and Kohli's compatriot Sachin Tendulkar is the only other player with 6,000-plus runs in home ODIs.
Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in this category (6,976).
Home performance
Most ODI tons at home
Apart from this feat, Kohli also has the record for most ODI centuries at home venues (24).
He had broken Tendulkar's record of 20 tons in this regard during a 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.
While Kohli overall has 57 50-plus scores in home ODIs, only Tendulkar (58) is marginally ahead of him in this regard.
Career stats
Kohli's overall ODI performance
Kohli's career numbers in ODI cricket are phenomenal, having scored 13,906 runs at an incredible average of 58.18. .
He is third on the list of highest run-scorers in this format, only behind Tendulkar and and Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara. .
His numbers don't fluctuate much across venues, with him averaging above 55 at home, away and neutral venues.
These numbers highlight Kohli's dependability as India's top-order batter.
Information
Kohli likely to surpass these legends
It is worth noting that Kohli would easily become the fastest to 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has featured in 295 matches (283 innings) so far. The Indian batter is miles ahead of Tendulkar (350 innings) and Sangakkara (378 innings).
DYK
Kohli owns the most ODI centuries
During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli scored his 50th ODI century, breaking Tendulkar for the most centuries in this format.
His tally of 122 50-plus score in ODIs is second only to Tendulkar's 145.
Meanwhile, 1,340 of Kohli's ODI runs have come against England at 41.87 (100s: 3, 50s: 9).
However, his tally of 747 ODI runs against England at home is the sixth-most for any batter. His average in this regard reads 49.80.