What's the story

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a change of venue for its upcoming One Day International (ODI) tri-series, involving New Zealand and South Africa.

The series, which was originally slated to take place in Multan, will now be hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi.

The decision comes as the two stadiums undergo significant upgrades ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for February 19.