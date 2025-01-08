PCB relocates tri-series to Lahore and Karachi amid stadium renovations
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a change of venue for its upcoming One Day International (ODI) tri-series, involving New Zealand and South Africa.
The series, which was originally slated to take place in Multan, will now be hosted by the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi.
The decision comes as the two stadiums undergo significant upgrades ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for February 19.
Venue readiness
PCB expresses confidence in upgraded venues
Meanwhile, the PCB has expressed confidence in the readiness of the Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium, as they prepare to host the Champions Trophy.
The board stated, "Given the advanced stage of preparations at these two venues, we have decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series."
This move is seen as a testament to their faith in these upgraded facilities.
Schedule changes
Renovation work disrupts cricket calendar
However, the ongoing renovation work at both stadiums has disrupted the cricket calendar a bit.
Neither the Gaddafi Stadium nor the National Stadium have been able to host any of the seven Tests this season.
A Test match against England, originally scheduled for Karachi, was also shifted to Multan due to these renovations.
However, despite all this, the PCB remains optimistic about completing all upgrades on time.
Stadium upgrades
Gaddafi Stadium's capacity increased amid renovations
The most extensive renovation work has been done at the Gaddafi Stadium, where seating capacity has been increased to 35,000.
Two new digital replay screens have been installed and a brand-new players' and hospitality enclosure has been built.
The PCB announced this stadium will be ready for inauguration in the last week of January, with all upgrade work expected to be completed by then.
Facility enhancements
National Bank Stadium in Karachi undergoes significant improvements
The National Bank Stadium in Karachi has also been significantly improved.
A new hospitality enclosure has been added at the University End, while 350 LED lights have been installed to improve broadcast coverage.
Two digital replay screens have already been fixed, while 5,000 new chairs have been installed for spectator comfort.
These upgrades are part of PCB's preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Stadium improvements
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium receives minor touch-ups
The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which hosted international and domestic games this season, has also witnessed minor improvements.
These include the installation of 10,000 new chairs, upgrading hospitality boxes, and adding two digital replay screens.
The PCB's curators have been diligently maintaining the playing surfaces at all three stadiums throughout the renovation period under Tony Hemming's guidance.