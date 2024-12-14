Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Latham, the New Zealand cricketer, has joined an elite group of players, including Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, by scoring 3,000 Test runs at home.

Despite a scare from an England appeal, Latham continued his strong performance, scoring his 31st Test fifty and ending with 63 runs.

His career now boasts 5,815 runs from 88 Tests, with a particularly impressive record against England. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Latham scored a fine 63 before perishing (Image source: X/@ICC)

Tom Latham completes 3,000 Test runs at home: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:23 am Dec 14, 202411:23 am

What's the story New Zealand were off to a solid start in the third Test against England﻿. The match is being played at Seddon Park in Hamilton as England decided to field first after winning the toss. New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young responded with a century stand, the highest opening partnership of this series. The former scored a fine 63 before perishing. He also completed 3,000 Test runs at home during his stay.

Opening stand

Latham and Young's partnership sets tone for NZ

Latham and Young set the tone for their team with a 100-run partnership. Young was the first one to go at 42, caught by Harry Brook off Gus Atkinson's bowling. However, despite this setback, Latham continued his impressive performance, scoring his 31st Test fifty before being caught by Ollie Pope off Matthew Potts for 63.

Lifeline

Reprieve for Latham

A moment of concern for New Zealand came when England reviewed an appeal for caught behind against Latham off Ben Stokes. However, the replay showed the ball passing close to the outside edge but not making contact. Latham made decent use of the lifeline and scored a fine half-century.

Stats

Here are his stats

Latham was dismissed for 63 from 135 balls, having slammed nine fours. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,815 runs from 88 Tests at 38.50. This was his 31th fifty in Tests (13 tons). In 16 matches versus England, Latham has amassed 881 runs at 31.46. This was his sixth fifty against them as the tally also includes a ton.

Stats

Latham joins these names

Latham became just the fifth batter after Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Brendon McCullum, and John Wright to complete 3,000 Test runs at home. Playing his 45th game at home, the southpaw has raced to 3,014 runs at 42.45. The tally includes seven tons besides 13 fifties. 2,985 of his runs at home have come while opening the batting. Only Wright (3,067) has more runs as a Test opener in the nation.