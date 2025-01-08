Martin Guptill retires from international cricket: Decoding his stats
What's the story
New Zealand's white-ball stalwart Martin Guptill has called time on his international career.
The 38-year-old cricketer played 367 matches for the Blackcaps in his 14-year-long career (2009-2022).
Guptill made his debut in 2009 and last played for New Zealand in October 2022.
"As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country," he said.
Stats
Key career stats of Guptill in Tests, ODIs and T20Is
Guptill featured in 47 Tests, scoring 2,586 runs at 29.36. He hit three tons and 17 fifties.
In 198 ODIs, the right-handed batter managed 7,346 runs at an impressive 41.73. He hammered 18 tons and 39 fifties.
He remains the 3rd-highest scorer for NZ in ODI cricket after Ross Taylor (8,607) and Stephen Fleming (8,007).
In T20Is, Guptill scored 3,531 runs at 31.81. He struck 2 tons and 20 fifties from 122 matches.
Details
Guptill's important moments and records
Guptill's career is defined by a few iconic performances, including his record-breaking 237* in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup quarter-final against West Indies.
It still stands as the highest individual score in a World Cup match and New Zealand's first ODI double-century.
He is also the highest scorer for NZ in T20Is. He is the only Kiwi player with 3,000-plus T20I runs.
Guptill has slammed the 2nd-most sixes in T20Is (173). He is only behind India's Rohit Sharma (205).
Retirement plans
13,463 international runs in total
As per ESPNcricinfo, Guptill slammed 13,463 runs in international cricket at an average of 35.90 across formats.
He played 367 matches, slamming 23 tons and 76 fifties.
He finishes with a whopping 383 sixes and 1,385 fours.
Despite retiring from international cricket, Guptill, the current captain of Auckland Aces, will continue to ply his trade in T20 franchise cricket in the foreseeable future.
He has scored 9,798 runs in T20s and is nearing the 10,000-run mark.