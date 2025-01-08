What's the story

New Zealand's white-ball stalwart Martin Guptill has called time on his international career.

The 38-year-old cricketer played 367 matches for the Blackcaps in his 14-year-long career (2009-2022).

Guptill made his debut in 2009 and last played for New Zealand in October 2022.

"As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country," he said.