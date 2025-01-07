What's the story

Cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting have voiced their concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to not include Mohammed Shami in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar series.

The fast bowler has been missing from international cricket since the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final due to an ankle injury.

Despite his early 2024 surgery, he had returned to domestic red-ball cricket before this Test series commenced.