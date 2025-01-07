Shastri, Ponting question BCCI over Shami's absence in Australia Tests
What's the story
Cricket legends Ravi Shastri and Ricky Ponting have voiced their concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to not include Mohammed Shami in the squad for the Border-Gavaskar series.
The fast bowler has been missing from international cricket since the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final due to an ankle injury.
Despite his early 2024 surgery, he had returned to domestic red-ball cricket before this Test series commenced.
Injury update
Shami was ruled out before the 4th Test
Shami was officially ruled out of contention ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne, with the BCCI medical team citing subsequent knee swelling.
However, both Ponting and Shastri believe a trip to Australia could have been arranged for him to return late in series.
"To be honest, I was very surprised with the communication going on in the media as to what exactly happened to Mohammed Shami," said Shastri during an episode of The ICC Review.
Team strategy
Shastri advocates for Shami's inclusion in team
Further, Shastri stressed he would have taken Shami along with him for rehabilitation.
He said if by the third Test match it was evident Shami couldn't play, he could be released.
But he stressed on keeping him with the team and monitoring his progress with top physios and advice from international experts who are in Australia.
It must be noted that India lost the series 1-3.
Crucial role
Ponting echoes Shastri's sentiments on Shami's importance
Echoing Shastri's sentiments, Ponting was surprised that the decision was taken not to fly out Shami, even halfway through the series.
He pointed out that India had Nitish Reddy as a backup seam bowling all-rounder.
"I think he could have been the difference," Ponting said during The ICC Review episode.
He further stressed how important Shami's presence could have been for India in this series against Australia.
Potential impact
Shastri highlights Shami's potential impact on series
Shastri also emphasized how much Shami's presence could have changed things.
He said the fast bowler could have given much-needed support to Jasprit Bumrah, who was struggling with fitness toward the end of the series.
"You just needed that experience and support," he said during The ICC Review episode, stressing on Shami's experience being a key factor for India in this Test series against Australia.