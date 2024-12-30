Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Kamindu Mendis have been nominated for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award.

Bumrah claimed 71 wickets from 13 Tests in 2024

ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award: Jasprit Bumrah nominated

By Parth Dhall 03:43 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the prestigious ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. England's Joe Root and Harry Brook as well as Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis are also in line for the award. The recognition comes after an outstanding 2024 where Bumrah claimed 71 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 14.92, the most for any bowler this year.

Impressive stats

Bumrah's stellar performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Bumrah's phenomenal run continues in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he has already picked 30 wickets in just four Tests. Apart from his bowling, Bumrah also showed leadership skills by leading the Indian team to a remarkable 295-run win in Perth. The ICC noted Bumrah's dominance on its website, saying he topped the bowling charts this year in the format.

Remarkable return

Bumrah's comeback and consistent performance

Bumrah made a strong comeback to the Test arena in 2024, after recovering from a recurring back injury. The ICC noted that he was equally impressive in on India's South Africa and Australia tours, as well as challenging conditions at home. His match-defining spells Down Under were highlighted by the ICC as some of his most memorable performances this year.

Root's run

Root's record-breaking year earns nomination

England's Joe Root is also a nominee for the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award, after a record-breaking year. He racked up 1,556 runs in 17 Tests at an average of 55.57. It was the fifth time he crossed the 1,000-run mark in Tests in a calendar year. The ICC noted Root's consistent performance with six Test hundreds and five half-centuries this year. His career-best score of 262 came against Pakistan in Multan.

Emerging stars

Brook and Mendis: Breakthrough performers of the year

Harry Brook, another nominee from England, scored 1,100 runs from 12 games at an average of 55.00 in 2024. The ICC called him the "flagbearer of England's quickfire brand of batting" and a breakthrough performer in the longest format. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis also received a nomination after scoring 1,049 runs in nine Tests at an impressive average of 74.92. His performances helped Sri Lanka vie for their first-ever ICC World Test Championship final appearance with wins over New Zealand.