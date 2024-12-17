Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah added a pivotal final-wicket stand to save the follow-on

Brisbane Test: India avoid follow-on with crucial Bumrah-Deep stand

Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Despite faring poorly, India have managed to avoid the follow-on in the ongoing 3rd Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. India were down to 213/9 in response to Australia's 445 in the first innings on Day 4. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep took the visitors past 250 with what could be a match-saving partnership. India ended with 252/9 at stumps.

Partnership

Deep, Bumrah come to India's rescue

Australia reduced India to 74/5 on the fourth morning, with skipper Rohit Sharma departing. However, KL Rahul (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) propelled India past 140. Nitish Kumar Reddy also showed some composure but to no avail. India were eventually down to 213/9. However, Deep (27*) and Bumrah (10*) added a pivotal final-wicket stand to save the follow-on.

Information

How India avoided the follow-on

India required four runs to avoid the follow-on in the 75th over, when Deep smashed Pat Cummins for a boundary. This sparked excitement into the Indian camp, and it was followed by Deep's incredible maximum against Cummins. Play was called off thereafter.

Rahul-Jadeja

Partnership between Jadeja and Rahul

Jadeja gave Rahul valuable company as the duo recorded an important 67-run stand for the sixth wicket. But Rahul's innings ended when Steven Smith took a brilliant catch off Nathan Lyon's bowling. Earlier in the day, Smith had dropped an easy catch of Rahul on the first ball bowled by Pat Cummins, giving him a lifeline when he was on 33.

Cummins

Cummins attains this feat

Cummins has crossed a major milestone by going past West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers on the list of most wickets taken by a Test captain. With the dismissal of Nitish Reddy, he went past Sobers's tally of 117. The Aussie skipper is now third on the all-time list, behind Pakistan's Imran Khan (187 wickets) and compatriot Richie Benaud (138).