Injured Josh Hazlewood likely to miss rest of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:18 pm Dec 17, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is expected to be out for the rest of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, owing to a calf strain. The injury took place during warm-ups on Tuesday morning, leading him to leave the field after bowling a solitary over on day four of the third Test at The Gabba, Brisbane. This follows Hazlewood's earlier side strain in the series opener last month.

Injury details

Medical scans confirm Hazlewood's calf strain

Medical scans later confirmed a strain in Hazlewood's right calf, making his return for the series unlikely. "Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right-sided calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane," Cricket Australia wrote in their official statement Scott Boland, who had done well in the Adelaide Test when Hazlewood was out due to his side injury, is now a strong contender for the Boxing Day Test.

Pre-injury play

Hazlewood's performance before injury

Before the injury, Hazlewood spoke to medical staff and coach Andrew McDonald. His first ball was particularly short and wide at just 128kph. After bowling one over, he spoke to captain Pat Cummins and others during the drinks break. Although he was declared fit for Brisbane, Hazlewood bowled just five overs on a rain-affected third day, claiming Virat Kohli's wicket. But he couldn't go beyond one over on day four.

Stats

Hazlewood's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Prior to his injury, Hazlewood bowled five overs on Day 3, taking the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli. However, he looked shaky during his brief spell on Day 4 with his first delivery being way outside off stump. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Hazlewood has picked six wickets in three innings at an average of 13.17.

Summary

Rain has impacted the Gabba game

Australia had posted a formidable first-innings total of 445/10. While Travis Head scored an aggressive 152 off 160 balls, Steve Smith also contributed with a century (101 runs). Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets. In response, the Aussie pacers made early strikes as the hosts were 51/4 at the end of Day 3. Though the Aussies have dominated the contest, peristent rain interruptions are heading this game toward a draw.