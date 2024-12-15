Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Gabba Test, Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj suffered an injury scare, leaving the team with limited bowling options. However, he returned to the field later, demonstrating his fitness and determination.

The incident took place during the 37th over of Australia's innings (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mohammed Siraj suffers injury scare during Gabba Test

What's the story Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had an injury scare on the second day of the third Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. The incident took place during the 37th over of Australia's innings when Siraj strained his hamstring after bowling a delivery. Despite trying to stretch it out, he was forced to call for medical assistance and left the field.

Siraj's absence leaves India short of bowling options

The injury to Siraj, who had been bowling well and looked threatening, left India short of bowling options. Akash Deep, who was playing his first Test match outside India, came in to bowl the remaining four balls of Siraj's over. The development was worrisome for Indian fans as the team didn't have many part-time bowling options.

Siraj returns to field, demonstrating fitness

However, much to the relief of Indian supporters, Siraj returned to the field later in the first session. Although he didn't bowl again in that session, he proved his fitness by diving to stop a boundary at mid-on. This was a significant moment in the game as it showed Siraj's determination and ability to overcome obstacles.

Bumrah shines as Australia loses early wickets

Earlier in the day, Siraj tried to rattle Marnus Labuschagne by flipping his bails at the striker's end. Labuschagne quickly replaced them but was dismissed in the next over by Nitish Kumar Reddy, caught by Virat Kohli at second slip. Jasprit Bumrah also shone on Day 2, taking early wickets for India. He dismissed Usman Khawaja with an edge caught by Rishabh Pant.