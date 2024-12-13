Gabba Test: Pat Cummins hints at bouncer-heavy strategy against India
Australian skipper Pat Cummins has hinted at a possible continuation of the bouncer-heavy strategy against India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba, Brisbane. The tactic worked wonders in the second Test in Adelaide, where Cummins picked five wickets with short-pitched deliveries. "Yes, potentially," Cummins told reporters when asked about persisting with this approach.
Gabba pitch may not be as lively: Cummins
Cummins also shared his observations about the Gabba pitch, hinting it might not be as lively considering the recent sunny weather in Brisbane. "I looked at it yesterday - it looked like a good wicket, like it has been the last few years," he said. He further noted the pitch isn't as green and leafy as it was against South Africa last year.
Australia's Gabba record and team changes
Australia own a stellar record at the Gabba, however, recent losses have dented it. The team lost to India in 2021 and the West Indies earlier this year. Ahead of the Brisbane Test, Australia have confirmed one change in their playing XI. Josh Hazlewood will return to replace Scott Boland after recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, the current series is leveled at 1-1.
Here is Australia's XI for Gabba Test
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.