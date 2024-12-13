Summarize Simplifying... In short Pat Cummins, Australia's cricketer, suggests a bouncer-heavy strategy for the upcoming Gabba Test against India, despite the pitch not being as lively due to recent sunny weather.

Australia, with a mixed record at Gabba, is making a change in their team, bringing back Josh Hazlewood in place of Scott Boland.

Cummins further noted the pitch isn't too green (Image source: X/@ICC)

Gabba Test: Pat Cummins hints at bouncer-heavy strategy against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:12 pm Dec 13, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Australian skipper Pat Cummins has hinted at a possible continuation of the bouncer-heavy strategy against India in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba, Brisbane. The tactic worked wonders in the second Test in Adelaide, where Cummins picked five wickets with short-pitched deliveries. "Yes, potentially," Cummins told reporters when asked about persisting with this approach.

Pitch prediction

Gabba pitch may not be as lively: Cummins

Cummins also shared his observations about the Gabba pitch, hinting it might not be as lively considering the recent sunny weather in Brisbane. "I looked at it yesterday - it looked like a good wicket, like it has been the last few years," he said. He further noted the pitch isn't as green and leafy as it was against South Africa last year.

Team update

Australia's Gabba record and team changes

Australia own a stellar record at the Gabba, however, recent losses have dented it. The team lost to India in 2021 and the West Indies earlier this year. Ahead of the Brisbane Test, Australia have confirmed one change in their playing XI. Josh Hazlewood will return to replace Scott Boland after recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, the current series is leveled at 1-1.

Information

Here is Australia's XI for Gabba Test

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.