What's the story Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has accepted Kapil Dev and the 1983 World Cup-winning team's offer to enter rehab. The decision comes amid the financial difficulties Kambli is facing, who has undergone rehab 14 times in the past. Although he isn't in dire straits, he called his current economic state "bad." His only source of income is a ₹30,000 monthly pension from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which he uses to support his family.

Kambli recently looked unwell at the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar's memorial, and it had raised concerns about his health. However, he confirmed he is doing better now after a recent health scare. The cricket fraternity quickly came to Kambli's side, with Ajay Jadeja visiting him and urging him to recover. "Jadeja is a very good friend of mine. He came to meet me and said 'Come on, get up,'" Kambli shared during an interview on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel.

Kambli's optimism and acknowledgment of past mistakes

Kambli still hopes BCCI will help if required, referring to their earlier support for Anshuman Gaekwad's treatment. He admitted excessive drinking landed him in trouble but confirmed he has stayed away from alcohol for six months for his kids. This was confirmed by Marcus Couto, a friend and former First-Class umpire.

Kambli made headlines about a few days back when his actions during the unveiling of Ramakant Achrekar's memorial emerged. The former batter was visibly struggling as his actions indicated about his health. As soon as the video went viral, the Indian cricket fraternity came together to help Kambli, with the Kapil-led India's 1983 World Cup-winning team leading the pack.