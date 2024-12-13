Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia, fresh off a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide, is set to face India in the 3rd Test at Gabba.

India, looking to recover from a batting collapse, may see Rohit Sharma return to opening.

The match will be aired on Star Sports Network and DD Sports, with live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood is back in the lineup, replacing Scott Boland, while India might bring in Akash Deep for Harshit Rana.

The ongoing series is leveled at 1-1 (Image source: X/@ICC)

3rd Test: Can India repeat Gabba heroics against confident Australia?

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:57 am Dec 13, 202411:57 am

What's the story The third Test between India and Australia will start on December 14 at The Gabba, Brisbane. This is the same venue where India scripted a historic win in 2021 to seal the Test series 2-1. Meanwhile, the ongoing series is leveled at 1-1 with both teams looking to take the lead. Here we look at the match preview and key stats.

Team performance

Australia's confidence bolstered by Adelaide victory

Australia walk into the match with confidence after a commanding 10-wicket victory in Adelaide. Mitchell Starc was instrumental in this win, taking six wickets to dismantle India's batting lineup. Travis Head contributed significantly with a century that solidified Australia's position. Captain Pat Cummins showcased his prowess by securing a five-wicket haul in the second innings against India.

Team strategy

India seek recovery after Adelaide batting collapse

India will hope to bounce back from their batting collapse in Adelaide, where Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul failed to deliver at the top. Rohit Sharma's decision to bat lower didn't pay off, leading to speculation he might return to opening with Jaiswal. Shubman Gill looked promising but couldn't convert starts into big scores. Notably, India had won the series opener in Perth.

Conditions

Pitch report and streaming details

The Gabba pitch is famous for its pace and bounce, favoring fast bowlers but providing opportunities for batsmen who can adapt quickly. Historically, there's no clear advantage between batting first or second at this venue. However, captains may prefer bowling first considering the green pitch conditions expected. Meanwhile, the match will start at 5:50am IST and will be telecast on Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.

H2h

Here's the head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have faced each other on 109 occasions in the longest format. India have claimed 33 wins, with the Aussies winning 46 matches. 29 matches have been drawn, and one contest ended in a tie. On Australian soil, India have won 10 matches from 53 attempts, losing 31 and drawing 13. Australia have beaten India five times across seven Tests in Brisbane (lost 1, draw 1).

Changes

Hazlewood comes in for Boland

Australia have confirmed their playing XI as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second game due to a side strain, is all set to make a comeback. He will be replacing Scott Boland, despite the latter's strong performance in Adelaide. There is no other change in the Aussie XI. For India, Akash Deep might replace Harshit Rana as the latter struggled in the pink-ball game.

Team lineups

Probable playing XIs for India and Australia

Australia's confirmed playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood. India's probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar/R Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.