Jangoo's unbeaten 104 off 83 balls powered WI (Image source: X/@ICC)

WI's Amir Jangoo shatters records with century on ODI debut

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:11 am Dec 13, 202411:11 am

What's the story West Indies cricketer Amir Jangoo has scripted history by scoring a century on his One Day International (ODI) debut. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished the milestone against Bangladesh at the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis. Jangoo's unbeaten 104 off 83 balls helped the West Indies chase a target of 322 successfully, registering the highest successful run chase at this venue. He added 132* runs with Gudakesh Motie (44*) for the seventh wicket.

Elite group

Jangoo joins exclusive club of ODI debut centurions

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jangoo's feat makes him the second West Indies men's player to score a century on his ODI debut, after Desmond Haynes who scored 148 against Australia in 1978. His performance helped the West Indies clean sweep Bangladesh in the three-match series. Jangoo now joins an elite club of cricketers who have scored centuries on their ODI debuts, including India's KL Rahul and South Africa's Temba Bavuma.

Feat

Fastest 100 on ODI debut

Jangoo overall became the 18th batter overall to score a century on ODI debut, He also broke the record for scoring the fastest century on ODI debut, having accomplished the milestone off just 80 balls. Jangoo displaced South African batter Reeza Hendricks, who clocked an 88-ball hundred against Sri Lanka on debut in 2018.

Milestone

First batter with this feat

Jangoo's ton came while batting at number six. No other batter has even touched the 90-run while batting at this position or lower on ODI debut. Meanwhile, Jangoo also became the first WI debutant to touch the 50-run mark at these positions.

Career

Here are his stats

Jangoo's 104* was laced with six fours and four maximums. This was his second hundred in List A cricket. The 27-year-old has now raced to 1,501 runs from 50 List A games at 32.63 (50s: 9). His strike rate reads 71.92. Besides, the batter also owns 1,909 First-Class runs at 34.08 and 140 T20 runs at 13.54.

Player's reaction

Jangoo shares feelings about historic debut

After the match, Jangoo couldn't contain his excitement about his historic debut. He said, "It is surreal. It is an amazing feeling and I have put in a lot of hard work and it is finally paying off." He also thanked his friend Carty for his support during the match, saying he was told to enjoy his debut which he did. Jangoo also credited head coach Daren Sammy for giving a clear strategy for scoring.