Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent ODI match against West Indies, Bangladesh's Mahmudullah scored an impressive 84* off 63 balls, marking his fourth consecutive fifty.

Despite his and other players' efforts, Bangladesh lost the match and the series 3-0.

Mahmudullah's performance against West Indies is notable, with an average of 75.63 from 30 matches, making him one of only two players with a 70-plus ODI average against West Indies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mahmudullah scored his fourth successive fifty (Image source: X/@ICC)

Mahmudullah averages 75.63 versus West Indies in ODIs: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:50 am Dec 13, 202410:50 am

What's the story Team Bangladesh gave a tough target of 322 runs to the West Indies in the third and final ODI at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. Veteran batter Mahmudullah played a vital role in powering the Tigers to the mammoth total. He smoked a breathtaking 84* though his efforts went in vain. This was his fourth successive fifty. Here we decode Mahmudullah's stellar ODI numbers against the Carribbean team.

Key innings

Sarkar and Miraz's crucial partnership

The early dismissals had left Bangladesh in a precarious position at 9/2. However, Soumya Sarkar and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepped up to stabilize the innings with a crucial 136-run partnership for the third wicket. Sarkar scored a fluent 73 off 73 balls before being dismissed, while Miraz contributed a vital 77 runs from as many deliveries. Their efforts helped steady the ship for Bangladesh after the initial wobble.

Match-turning partnership

Mahmudullah and Ali's unbeaten stand

The visitors were well placed at 171/4 when Mahmudullah arrived to bat. He joined forces with Jaker Ali as their vital partnership not only steadied but also propelled Bangladesh's score past 300. Mahmudullah scored a stunning 84* off just 63 balls, while Jaker ended not out on 62*. They added 150 runs for the sixth wicket as Bangladesh finished at 321/5. Notably, both batters went berserk in the last 10 overs as WI bowlers had a hard time.

Information

Mahmudullah's efforts went in vain

As mentioned, the efforts by Bangladesh batters went in vain as WI crossed the line with 25 balls to spare, whitewashing the series 3-0. Keacy Carty (95) and debutant Amir Jangoo (104*) starred for them while Gudakesh Motie made a quick-fire 44* at number eight.

Mahmudullah vs WI

Over 800 runs vs WI

Mahmudullah's 84* was laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. Versus WI, the batter has smashed 832 runs from 30 matches (24 innings). He averages 75.63 as this was his 8th fifty against them. The 38-year-old also clocked his highest score against WI. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal (1,208), Mushfiqur Rahim (972), and Shakib Al Hasan (834) are the only other Bangladesh batters with 500-plus ODI runs against WI.

Stats

Fourth successive fifty for Mahmudullah

As mentioned, this was Mahmudullah's fourth successive fifty. The streak started with a 98 against Afghanistan in the Sharjah ODI last month. He then clocked scores worth 50*, 62, and 84* in the recently-concluded WI ODI series. As per ESPNcricinfo, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tamim Iqbal (twice), and Shakib Al Hasan are the only other Bangladesh batters with 50-plus scores in four successive ODIs.

DYK

Mahmudullah only behind Amla on this list

Mahmudullah is one of the only two batters with a 70-plus ODI average against WI (minimum 800 runs), the other being South African legend Hashim Amla (76.35). Notably, the former doesn't average 50 or more against any other team in ODIs (minimum 10 innings).

Career

Over 5,600 runs in ODIs

Having played 238 matches in the ODI format, Mahmudullah has raced to 5,685 runs at 36.67. The tally includes four centuries and 32 half-centuries. Three of his tons have come in ICC Cricket World Cups. His other hundred was recorded in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Tamim (8,357), Mushfiqur (7,793), and Shakib (7,570) are the other Bangladesh batters with 5,500 or more ODI runs.