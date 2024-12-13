Summarize Simplifying... In short Jason Gillespie has stepped down as Pakistan's head coach, citing dissatisfaction with his reduced role in team selection and pitch preparation.

In the wake of his departure, former Pakistan paceman Aaqib Javed has been named interim head coach for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

This change marks the latest in a series of coaching shifts for the Pakistan team, which has seen six different head coaches in the past four years. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gillespie's contract was due to expire in 2026 (Image source: X/@BBL)

Jason Gillespie resigns as Team Pakistan's head coach

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:12 am Dec 13, 202410:12 am

What's the story Jason Gillespie has resigned as the head coach of Pakistan's Test cricket team after differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over management decisions. Gillespie's contract was due to expire in 2026. The decision comes after PCB decided against renewing the contract of his assistant Tim Nielsen, despite Gillespie recommending him to be the high-performance coach.

Reduced involvement

Gillespie expresses frustration over diminished role

Gillespie has expressed his displeasure over his diminished role in selection and pitch preparation. "I think there's always frustrations from time to time. It wasn't what I signed up for, I'll be completely honest," he told SKY Sports. The PCB had sacked him from the selection panel and didn't involve him in picking players for the Test squad or final XI.

Interim appointment

Aaqib Javed named interim head coach

Former Pakistan paceman Aaqib Javed has been appointed interim head coach for the upcoming two-match Test series against hosts South Africa. The appointment comes after Gary Kirsten's resignation in October due to differences with the PCB over authority. Notably, Javed is already serving as interim coach for Pakistan's white-ball teams after Kirsten's exit.

Coaching turbulence

Gillespie's tenure and Pakistan's coaching instability

Gillespie's time as head coach had yielded mixed results, including a 0-2 whitewash against Bangladesh and a comeback 2-1 series victory against England. His resignation adds to the pattern of coaching instability within the PCB, which has seen six different head coaches in four years. The Pakistan team is currently in South Africa for the T20I and ODI series ahead of the Tests.

Ongoing issues

PCB's challenges amid Gillespie's resignation

Gillespie declined to travel to South Africa after Nielsen's sacking, tendering his resignation soon after. The PCB is yet to formally accept his resignation. This comes amid the simmering tensions between the PCB and international cricket bodies over other issues, adding to the board's woes.