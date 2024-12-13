Ponting compares Head's playing style to Gilchrist, praises his fearlessness
Australian batter Travis Head has been making waves with his stellar performances against India across all formats. His latest achievement includes a brilliant 140-run knock off 141 balls in the Adelaide Test, contributing significantly to Australia's 10-wicket win in the second game. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has praised Head's performances, comparing him to ICC Hall of Famer Adam Gilchrist.
Ponting's cautious praise for Head
In an ICC Review interview, Ponting admitted Head's potential but warned against calling him a 'great' too soon. "He's on the way to being one of those (greats)," Ponting said. "I don't think you can call him a great just yet. That's no knock on what he's doing because what he's doing has been spectacular." He went on to emphasize that many of Head's performances have come at critical junctures for his team.
Head's consistent performance against India
Over the last 18 months, Head has been a constant thorn in India's flesh. His memorable knocks include 163 in the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and 137 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final. Ponting stressed on Head's knack of delivering under pressure, referring to his contributions in important games such as the World Cup semi-final and final and the Ashes series in Australia.
Ponting draws parallels between Head and Gilchrist
Ponting also drew parallels between Head's playing style and that of Gilchrist, noting their similar aggressive approach despite batting at different positions. "The way that Head plays is in a very similar way to the way that Gilchrist played," Ponting said. He expressed admiration for Head's fearless attitude and positive outlook on the game, attributing these traits to his success.
Head's rise in ICC Men's Test batting rankings
After his brilliant show in Adelaide, Head has jumped to No.5 in the latest ICC Men's Test batting rankings. Ponting feels this success is because of Head's mindset: "It's Travis's attitude that allows him to play the way that he's played. He's not scared of getting out... He doesn't care about the negative result. He's only seeing the positive outcome in everything that he does."