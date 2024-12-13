Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent ICC Review interview, cricket legend Ponting praised Travis Head's fearless playing style, likening it to that of Gilchrist.

He highlighted Head's consistent performances against India, including his significant contributions in the World Cup and Ashes series.

Ponting also noted Head's rise to No.5 in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings, attributing it to his positive mindset and fearless approach to the game.

Travis Head has been making waves (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ponting compares Head's playing style to Gilchrist, praises his fearlessness

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:47 am Dec 13, 202409:47 am

What's the story Australian batter Travis Head has been making waves with his stellar performances against India across all formats. His latest achievement includes a brilliant 140-run knock off 141 balls in the Adelaide Test, contributing significantly to Australia's 10-wicket win in the second game. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has praised Head's performances, comparing him to ICC Hall of Famer Adam Gilchrist.

Greatness debate

Ponting's cautious praise for Head

In an ICC Review interview, Ponting admitted Head's potential but warned against calling him a 'great' too soon. "He's on the way to being one of those (greats)," Ponting said. "I don't think you can call him a great just yet. That's no knock on what he's doing because what he's doing has been spectacular." He went on to emphasize that many of Head's performances have come at critical junctures for his team.

Match highlights

Head's consistent performance against India

Over the last 18 months, Head has been a constant thorn in India's flesh. His memorable knocks include 163 in the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2023 and 137 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final. Ponting stressed on Head's knack of delivering under pressure, referring to his contributions in important games such as the World Cup semi-final and final and the Ashes series in Australia.

Player comparison

Ponting draws parallels between Head and Gilchrist

Ponting also drew parallels between Head's playing style and that of Gilchrist, noting their similar aggressive approach despite batting at different positions. "The way that Head plays is in a very similar way to the way that Gilchrist played," Ponting said. He expressed admiration for Head's fearless attitude and positive outlook on the game, attributing these traits to his success.

Ranking update

Head's rise in ICC Men's Test batting rankings

After his brilliant show in Adelaide, Head has jumped to No.5 in the latest ICC Men's Test batting rankings. Ponting feels this success is because of Head's mindset: "It's Travis's attitude that allows him to play the way that he's played. He's not scared of getting out... He doesn't care about the negative result. He's only seeing the positive outcome in everything that he does."