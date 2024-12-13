Summarize Simplifying... In short In the final Test of the year, England's cricket team is switching up their lineup, with Matthew Potts replacing Chris Woakes.

Captain Ben Stokes praised both players, highlighting Potts's stamina and skill, and Woakes's impressive performance on the tour.

This will be Potts's 10th Test cap (Image source: X/@ICC)

Potts replaces Woakes in England's XI for Hamilton Test

What's the story England have announced a solitary change in their XI for the third and final Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Durham's 26-year-old seamer Matthew Potts will come in place of Chris Woakes in the lineup. This will be Potts's 10th Test cap since his 2022 debut. Despite a promising start with 14 wickets in his first three matches against New Zealand, Potts's opportunities have been limited due to team selection decisions.

Stokes highlights Potts's potential in upcoming Test

As they approach their final Test of the year, England captain Ben Stokes has emphasized on building bowling depth. "It's another opportunity to look at one of the fast bowlers that we see playing a big role going forward," Stokes said about Potts's selection. With England already having won the series 2-0, Stokes said it was easier to make this change.

Stokes praises Potts and Woakes for their performances

Stokes hailed Potts's stamina and skill, calling him a "massive engine" and "a very skilful bowler." The captain also lauded Chris Woakes for his performance on the tour, where he picked six wickets at an average just under 30. "Chris Woakes came into the winter tours with a bit of scrutiny behind his away record but I think what he's done has proven a lot of people wrong," Stokes said.

New Zealand announces lineup changes for final Test

New Zealand will also make some changes to their lineup. Will Young will replace Devon Conway, who is missing due to personal reasons. Captain Tom Latham confirmed Young's inclusion but will finalize the rest of the team after assessing the pitch conditions on Saturday morning. The New Zealand team is determined to perform better after struggling against England's aggressive style in previous matches.

Here is the England XI

England XI for 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.