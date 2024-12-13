Hazlewood returns as Australia name playing XI for Gabba Test
Australia's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is all set to make a comeback in the third Test against India at the Gabba, Brisbane. He will be replacing Scott Boland, despite the latter's strong performance in second match in Adelaide. Hazlewood was sidelined due to a side strain but has now fully recovered. "He's had no hiccups," said captain Pat Cummins while confirming Hazlewood's return and expressing confidence in his fitness.
Australia's strategy and Gabba pitch conditions
The only change in the Australian lineup from their 10-wicket victory in Adelaide is Hazlewood replacing Boland. Cummins explained that they had previously stopped Hazlewood from bowling to prevent worsening his injury. The Gabba pitch appears less green than last year when a match against South Africa ended in two days due to overwatering.
Australia's performance at Gabba and upcoming matches
Team Australia has only won two of their last four Tests at the Gabba, a fortress until India's 2020-21 victory and a defeat by West Indies last summer. Cummins commented on Gabba's status, saying, "It's just a venue really." He stressed that knowing the venue doesn't ensure success as "the scoreboard starts at 0-0." The third Test will be played from December 14-18, followed by Melbourne and Sydney matches.
Key players in Australia and India's squads
Australia's squad has the likes of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc. India's squad has Rohit Sharma as captain and Virat Kohli, among others. The series continues with both teams looking to dominate this closely contested battle. It must be noted that India triumphed in their last two Test tours of Australia.
Here is Australia's XI for Gabba Test
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.