Josh Hazlewood is back in Australia's lineup for the Gabba Test, replacing Boland from the team that clinched a 10-wicket victory in Adelaide.

Despite a mixed record at Gabba, Australia's squad, featuring stars like Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, is ready to face India's team led by Rohit Sharma.

The third Test in the series, a tight contest so far, will run from December 14-18.

The Gabba pitch appears less green than last year (Image source: X/@ICC)

Hazlewood returns as Australia name playing XI for Gabba Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:33 am Dec 13, 202409:33 am

What's the story Australia's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is all set to make a comeback in the third Test against India at the Gabba, Brisbane. He will be replacing Scott Boland, despite the latter's strong performance in second match in Adelaide. Hazlewood was sidelined due to a side strain but has now fully recovered. "He's had no hiccups," said captain Pat Cummins while confirming Hazlewood's return and expressing confidence in his fitness.

Game plan

Australia's strategy and Gabba pitch conditions

The only change in the Australian lineup from their 10-wicket victory in Adelaide is Hazlewood replacing Boland. Cummins explained that they had previously stopped Hazlewood from bowling to prevent worsening his injury. The Gabba pitch appears less green than last year when a match against South Africa ended in two days due to overwatering.

Venue history

Australia's performance at Gabba and upcoming matches

Team Australia has only won two of their last four Tests at the Gabba, a fortress until India's 2020-21 victory and a defeat by West Indies last summer. Cummins commented on Gabba's status, saying, "It's just a venue really." He stressed that knowing the venue doesn't ensure success as "the scoreboard starts at 0-0." The third Test will be played from December 14-18, followed by Melbourne and Sydney matches.

Player lineup

Key players in Australia and India's squads

Australia's squad has the likes of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc. India's squad has Rohit Sharma as captain and Virat Kohli, among others. The series continues with both teams looking to dominate this closely contested battle. It must be noted that India triumphed in their last two Test tours of Australia.

Information

Here is Australia's XI for Gabba Test

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.