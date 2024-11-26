Summarize Simplifying... In short The Mumbai Indians (MI) have assembled a formidable lineup for IPL 2025, led by Hardik Pandya and featuring Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

The team's batting strength is complemented by a robust bowling attack, including Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI picked up key players like Chahar and Boult

IPL 2025: Decoding Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:31 am Nov 26, 202410:31 am

What's the story Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) can field a formidable playing XI for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team retained five players for ₹75 crore and went into the mega auction with ₹45 crore in their purse. They picked up key players like Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, and Allah Ghazanfar to strengthen their squad.

Opening duo

Rohit Sharma to open innings for MI

India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings for MI in IPL 2025. He was retained for ₹16.30 crore ahead of the mega auction. In his IPL career of 257 matches, Rohit has scored 6,628 runs including two centuries. He will be joined at the top by England's Will Jacks, who MI signed for ₹5.25 crore in the mega auction.

Middle order

Varma and Yadav to strengthen middle order

Tilak Varma, retained for ₹8 crore, will bat at number three for MI. The left-handed batter has scored 1,156 runs in his IPL career so far. India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will take up the number four spot in the batting lineup. He was retained by MI for ₹16.35 crore ahead of the mega auction.

Leadership role

Pandya to lead MI, Dhir secured via RTM card

Hardik Pandya, retained for ₹16.35 crore by MI before the mega auction, will lead the franchise in IPL 2025. In 137 IPL matches, Hardik has scored 2,525 runs and taken 64 wickets. MI had picked Naman Dhir using the RTM card for ₹5.25 crore in the mega auction. The Punjab-based right-handed batter made his IPL debut in 2024 and scored 140 runs in seven matches for MI. Robin Minz, who is uncapped in IPL, will be the wicket-keeper.

Bowling lineup

MI strengthens bowling attack with Santner and Chahar

MI also signed New Zealand's spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner for ₹2 crore in the mega auction. Santner has taken 15 wickets in his IPL career to date. Deepak Chahar, who MI signed for ₹9.25 crore, will also join the team's bowling attack in IPL 2025. Chahar has taken 77 wickets in his IPL career (81 matches) for two teams (RPSG and CSK).

Pace attack

Boult and Bumrah to lead MI's pace attack

New Zealand's left-arm pacer Trent Boult was signed by MI for ₹12.50 crore in the mega auction. He will open the bowling attack for MI in IPL 2025. Jasprit Bumrah, retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the mega auction, will lead MI's pace attack. Bumrah is MI's highest-paid player in IPL history and has dismissed 165 batters in his IPL career (133 matches).

MI's strongest playing XI

Strongest MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz (wk), Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.