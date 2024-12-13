Summarize Simplifying... In short Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star player of Milwaukee Bucks, set a franchise record by scoring 64 points in a game against the Pacers.

This achievement adds to his impressive career, which includes leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years and becoming the team's all-time rebounds leader.

His performance, coupled with his three-year, $186 million extension with the Bucks, cements his legacy as one of the team's greatest players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored record 64 points for Bucks vs the Indiana Pacers (Image credit: X/@Giannis_An34)

#ThisDayThatYear: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores record 64 points for Milwaukee Bucks

By Pavan Thimmaiah

What's the story On December 13, 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo made Milwaukee Bucks basketball history, scoring a franchise-record 64 points to lead the Bucks to a 140-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Along with 14 rebounds, Giannis delivered a performance for the ages, surpassing Michael Redd's previous 57-point record from 2006. Relive the unforgettable night when "The Greek Freak" etched his name in Bucks' history books!

Top five performances

'The Greek Freak's' top career performances

Antetokounmpo has delivered iconic performances throughout his career. In Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, he led Milwaukee to their first title in 50 years with a historic showing. He scored 59 points against Detroit in a 2024 overtime thriller and notched 50 points against the Pelicans (January 2023). His 41-point effort in Game 3 of the 2021 Finals further cemented his legacy.

Game recap

Giannis puts up franchise-record numbers, as Bucks beat Pacers

Antetokounmpo set a franchise-record 64 points, leading the Bucks to a 140-126 victory over the Pacers. Antetokounmpo was dominant, shooting 20 of 28 from the field and 24 of 32 from the free-throw line, while grabbing 14 rebounds. The game saw some post-game drama over the game ball and a brief on-court altercation, but Milwaukee maintained control throughout, with Damian Lillard adding 21 points.

2023 season - Giannis

Antetokounmpo's 2023 season recap

On October 23, 2023, Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $186 million extension with the Bucks. He went on to post a career-high 64 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Indiana on December 13. In 2024, Antetokounmpo recorded a 59-point game against Detroit Pistons and a triple-double in a win over Washington, becoming the Bucks' all-time rebounds leader and an Eastern Conference All-Star captain.

Top five most points - Bucks

Top five most points in a single game for Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo leads with a franchise-record 64 points, against the Pacers, adding 14 rebounds. He again scored 59 points with 14 rebounds and 7 assists against the Pistons. Michael Redd follows with 57 points, against the Jazz. Antetokounmpo posted 55 points against the Wizards. Brandon Jennings rounds out the top five with 55 points against the Golden State Warriors.