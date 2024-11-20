Summarize Simplifying... In short A.C. Green, the 'Ironman' of NBA, holds the record for the longest streak of consecutive games played, with an impressive 1,192 games from 1986 to 2001.

#ThisDayThatYear: In 1997 A.C. Green makes NBA history with 907 consecutive games played (Image credit: X/@NBAHistory)

#ThisDayThatYear: A.C. Green makes NBA history with 907 successive games

What's the story On November 20, 1997, Dallas Mavericks' A.C. Green set an NBA milestone by breaking the record for consecutive games played. His 907th straight appearance came in a 101-97 loss to the Golden State Warriors, surpassing Randy Smith's previous record of 906 games, set between 1972 and 1983. Green's remarkable durability and consistency etched his name in the NBA history books. Here's more.

Streak

Green' record 107 consecutive games streak

Green's incredible streak of 1,192 consecutive games began on November 19, 1986, when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the San Antonio Spurs. It ended on April 18, 2001, with the final game of his career as the Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic. Green missed only eight games in his entire career—five during the 1986 Western Conference Finals and three in his second season.

Record

Green ends his career with 1,192 game streak

From Nov. 19, 1986, to April 18, 2001, Green set the NBA record with 1,192 consecutive games played. He played all 82 games in 13 seasons and even 83 in 1996-97 after being traded to the Mavericks. The only exceptions were the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season and 1996-97. meanwhile, it is safe to say Green's streak is an unmatched testament to durability in NBA history.

Longest streak

Green's 'Ironman streak'

Green shattered Randy Smith's 14-year-old record by 286 games, playing 1,192 straight while suiting up for the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and Heat. Remarkably, he won all three of his NBA championships with the Lakers during this streak (1987, 1988, 2000). Notably, although Green's career was marred by injuries, he maintained his streak by ensuring he played at least a few minutes in every game.

'Ironman'

The three-time NBA champion did everything for the record

Green, who averaged 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 28.6 minutes per game, overcame numerous injuries while chasing Smith's record. He played through a torn thumb ligament, thigh bruises, back pains, and a stiff neck. Notably, after J.R. Reid elbowed him and knocked out two teeth in 1996, Green, then with Phoenix, wore a face mask and played limited minutes to keep his streak alive.